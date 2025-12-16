Scottish Government
Solidarity with Jewish Communities
FM: “Scottish Government stands firmly against all forms of antisemitism.”
First Minister John Swinney has extended his condolences and spoken of the Scottish Government’s solidarity with Jewish communities in Scotland and around the world following the terror attack in Sydney on the first night of Chanukah.
Mr Swinney expressed his horror at the “unspeakable act of hatred and violence” and condemned all forms of antisemitism. The First Minister confirmed the Scottish Government is liaising closely with Police Scotland and relevant partners to ensure safety for Jewish communities and their places of worship.
The First Minister said:
“I was deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the horrific terror attack that happened at Bondi Beach, on the first night of Chanukah. What should have been a celebration of light and hope was cruelly marred by an unspeakable act of hatred and violence.
“I know that the Jewish community here in Scotland will be facing unimaginable grief and anxiety in the wake of this senseless attack. In this moment of darkness and pain, the Scottish Government stands firmly against any and all forms of antisemitism – an evil which has absolutely no place in our society and which we must confront.
“I also want to assure our Jewish communities that the Scottish Government is in very close contact with Police Scotland, and other relevant partners, to put in place the appropriate measures to ensure safety around places of worship at this time. I am dedicated to ensuring that our Jewish communities here in Scotland feel safe and supported and able to live free from fear.
“The world needs acts of goodness, kindness, and light at this time more than ever. We condemn the appalling acts of violence perpetrated in Australia over the weekend, and we stand in solidarity with our Jewish communities as they come together to celebrate Chanukah.”
