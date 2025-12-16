FM: “Scottish Government stands firmly against all forms of antisemitism.”

First Minister John Swinney has extended his condolences and spoken of the Scottish Government’s solidarity with Jewish communities in Scotland and around the world following the terror attack in Sydney on the first night of Chanukah.

Mr Swinney expressed his horror at the “unspeakable act of hatred and violence” and condemned all forms of antisemitism. The First Minister confirmed the Scottish Government is liaising closely with Police Scotland and relevant partners to ensure safety for Jewish communities and their places of worship.

The First Minister said: