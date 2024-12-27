First Minister calls for ‘peaceful political solution’.

First Minister John Swinney has pledged solidarity with Syrians in Scotland following the collapse of the al-Assad regime.

In an open letter, the First Minister acknowledged the hope that many Syrians are feeling in addition to the concern and anxiety felt by others about the next steps for the Middle Eastern nation.

The First Minister also highlighted the heightened anxiety felt about the decision by the UK Government to pause the processing of asylum applications from Syrians.

Mr Swinney has also called for further assurances for people applying for asylum, stating ‘people applying for asylum should not be kept in limbo for any longer than necessary.’

First Minister John Swinney said:

“I join the international community in calling for a peaceful and inclusive political solution that puts the Syrian people first and upholds the rights of all Syrians.

“I am proud that all of Scotland’s local authorities have welcomed refugees who had to flee Syria into their communities with over 3,300 refugees arriving under UK Government resettlement schemes since 2014. There are also many Syrians living in Scotland who have been through the UK asylum system, while some still await a decision from the UK Government. I hope that all Syrians living in Scotland feel safe and know that they are valued members of our communities.

“The contribution that Syrians have made in Scotland has been invaluable and our communities have been enriched by the skills you have brought as you have integrated into daily life, working and raising your families here.

“I stand with the Syrian communities in Scotland in support of their rights, their integration and in supporting their homeland through this hopeful transition.”

Background

The letter follows a meeting with representatives of the Syrian community in Scotland on Monday 16th December at Bute House.

Open Letter to Syrians in Scotland

Dear Friends,

Since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime on 8 December, I know that Syrians in Scotland and around the world have been coming to terms with what these changes will mean for them, their families and the future of their homeland. Hope sits alongside cautious optimism for the future however many people will naturally also be feeling concern and anxiety.

As the situation evolves, I join the international community in calling for a peaceful and inclusive political solution that puts the Syrian people first and upholds the rights of all Syrians.

I am proud that all of Scotland’s local authorities have welcomed refugees who had to flee Syria into their communities with over 3,300 refugees arriving under UK Government resettlement schemes since 2014. There are also Syrians living in Scotland who have been through the UK asylum system, as well as those awaiting a decision from the UK Government. I hope that all Syrians living in Scotland feel safe and know that they are valued members of our communities.

The contribution that Syrians have made in Scotland has been invaluable and our communities have been enriched by the skills you have brought as you have integrated into daily life, working and raising your families here.

On 16 December, I was pleased to meet with a group of Syrian community organisers in Scotland who are hopeful that a democratic Government can now be formed but also raised their concerns with me about the future.

They highlighted anxiety about the decision of the UK Government to pause the processing of asylum applications from Syrians. While I understand the need for review, given the evolving situation, I am clear that people seeking asylum should not be kept in limbo for any longer than necessary and must be given support to integrate into communities. As asylum and immigration are reserved to the UK Government, I have written this week to the Home Secretary to flag these issues in response to the request from the Syrian community representatives that I met.

I extend the same commitment I gave the group to all Syrians in Scotland: We will do everything in our power to ensure that you are welcome and integrated into Scotland for as long as it is your home. You bring so much to the cultural, economic, and social fabric of Scotland and we value you in our communities.

For over 10 years now, our approach to supporting refugees and people seeking asylum has been guided by our New Scots refugee integration strategy. We are working with our lead partners, COSLA and Scottish Refugee Council, as well as wider partners to deliver the strategy and support integration for all refugees, people seeking asylum, displaced people and communities.

I stand with the Syrian communities in Scotland in support of their rights, their integration and in supporting their homeland through this hopeful transition.

JOHN SWINNEY