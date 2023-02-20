Solidarity with Ukraine

Minister with special responsibility for Refugees from Ukraine marks a year of the war against Ukraine.

As the first anniversary of Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine approaches, Minister with special responsibility for Refugees from Ukraine Neil Gray has offered his condolences to those who have lost loved ones and has signalled continued support for Ukraine.

He has also taken a look back at the past year and the role that Scotland has played to support displaced people from Ukraine.

Speaking ahead of the anniversary, Mr Gray said:

“The Scottish Government has repeatedly condemned Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine. We are shocked and appalled at the violence and humanitarian crisis it has caused. Our heartfelt condolences go to all Ukrainians who have lost their loved ones. We hope for a Ukrainian victory, which is the best outcome for Ukraine as well as for longer-term peace and stability in Europe.

“The people of Ukraine have shown incredible strength over this past year. The support of the international community has been incredibly heartening to see, especially as we have witnessed the largest refugee crisis and forced movement of people across Europe since the Second World War.

“Since the invasion began in February last year, more than 23,000 Ukrainians with a Scottish sponsor have arrived in the UK, representing more than 20% of all UK arrivals. More than three-quarters of these arrivals have come through the Super Sponsor Scheme, which has provided a fast and secure route to sanctuary, without which many people would otherwise have been unable to travel.

“I’m proud that Scotland has been able to play its part in supporting Ukraine, from people sending donations for humanitarian aid, to families opening their homes to displaced people from Ukraine who have arrived in the country. I’m also grateful for the swift and sustained response from partners in local authorities and in third sector groups who have played a significant role in ensuring that a warm welcome has been provided to displaced people in their time of need.

“To the people from Ukraine who are living here, the Scottish Government wants you to know that Scotland is your home for as long as you are here and we will continue to stand with you.”

Background

On 22 September 2022, the Scottish Government introduced a new fund with up to £50 million to bring void local authority and Registered Social Landlord properties into use and to increase available housing supply.

On 28 November 2022, the Scottish Government launched a new campaign for hosts for displaced people from Ukraine.

View the latest published data on the Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme including the Scottish Government’s Super Sponsor Scheme.