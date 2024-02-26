Monday 26 Feb 2024 @ 12:10
Scottish Government
Printable version

Solidarity with Ukraine

First Minister Humza Yousaf to attend Ukrainian memorial service.

On the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the First Minister will attend a service held at Edinburgh Castle in memory of those who have died during the conflict.

The event is a collaboration between the Consulate of Ukraine in Edinburgh, the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB) Edinburgh Branch and the Ukrainian Catholic Church in Great Britain.

During the service, the First Minister will deliver a reading as well as lay a wreath alongside Mr Andrii Kuslii, Consulate of Ukraine in Edinburgh and members of the Ukrainian communities living in Scotland.

First Minister Humza Yousaf recently said:

“On the second anniversary of Vladimir Putin’s war of aggression against Ukraine, I want to make it clear that the people of Scotland remain steadfast in support of the country and its brave citizens.

“Ukrainians are fighting for freedom, the rule of law, and the right of countries across Europe to coexist in peace and security.

“As we mourn the sacrifices of the Ukrainian people, we also look ahead positively, hoping for a day soon when Ukraine can live in peace as a free, sovereign, European nation.”

 

Channel website: http://www.gov.scot/

Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/solidarity-with-ukraine-1/

Share this article

Latest News from
Scottish Government

Cabinet Secretary for Wellbeing Economy, Net Zero and Energy announces pregnancy

26/02/2024 15:05:00

Màiri McAllan MSP to take maternity leave from summer 2024.

Chancellor urged to prioritise investment in public services

26/02/2024 13:05:00

Ministers call for Spring Budget to heed IMF advice against tax cuts.

£500,000 aid for Malawi

26/02/2024 10:20:00

Two charities will receive £250,000 each from the Scottish Government’s international development fund to help address a food crisis in Malawi.

Growing Scotland’s green economy

23/02/2024 16:20:00

Seizing the business opportunities of net zero.

Action on single-use vapes

23/02/2024 15:05:00

A ban on the sale and supply of single-use vapes in Scotland is due to come into effect on 1 April 2025, under proposed legislation published today.

One million payments for Scotland’s carers

23/02/2024 12:05:00

 £280 million paid to carers since launch of Carer’s Allowance Supplement.

Non-domestic rates relief statistics

22/02/2024 10:25:00

An Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.

Digital tech to drive health and social care innovation

21/02/2024 16:10:00

Seer 2 platform supporting collaboration across NHS boards.

Helping people pay for costs of a funeral

21/02/2024 15:10:00

Eligible people urged to apply for Funeral Support Payment

Dementia strategy: initial 2-year delivery plan - 2024 to 2026

20/02/2024 12:05:00

This delivery plan sets out how Scottish Government and COSLA will work with the voices of lived experience and delivery partners to begin to realise the vision for change set out in our new dementia strategy for Scotland: Everyone's Story