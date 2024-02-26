Solidarity with Ukraine

First Minister Humza Yousaf to attend Ukrainian memorial service.

On the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the First Minister will attend a service held at Edinburgh Castle in memory of those who have died during the conflict.

The event is a collaboration between the Consulate of Ukraine in Edinburgh, the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB) Edinburgh Branch and the Ukrainian Catholic Church in Great Britain.

During the service, the First Minister will deliver a reading as well as lay a wreath alongside Mr Andrii Kuslii, Consulate of Ukraine in Edinburgh and members of the Ukrainian communities living in Scotland.

First Minister Humza Yousaf recently said: