Somali Piracy in 2026 is Not Just a Resurgence of a Past Problem

Piracy off Somalia has surged in 2026. More than a ‘resurgence’ of a past problem, this reflects a rapidly evolving maritime security environment.

The Problem

Over almost 14 years between the collapse of Somali piracy in the first half of 2012 and the beginning of 2026, only three commercial vessels were hijacked off the Horn of Africa. Now, since late April 2026, six have been seized. At the time of writing, four remain in pirate hands, along with more than 60 seafarers of various nationalities. Data from the UK Maritime Trade Operations and the International Maritime Bureau indicates there have also been numerous ‘suspicious approaches’, attacks (incidents in which firearms are discharged at vessels) and attempted boardings off Somalia this year. Many incidents targeting fishing vessels and dhows go unreported, but it is understood that at least four such craft have been hijacked since the start of 2026. The recent spike has been remarkable.

Two distinct areas of operation have emerged. Three of the commercial vessels were hijacked off Puntland’s east coast between Garacad and Durdura, a stretch of land associated with notorious pirate networks during their heyday. The other three were taken on the Yemeni side of the Gulf of Aden. All the vessels were subsequently held in different locations off Puntland’s coast, suggesting the potential involvement of multiple pirate action groups (PAGs).

These recent incidents have been widely reported as the ‘resurgence’ of a problem that cost the global economy almost $7 billion in 2011 alone. Between 2005 and 2011, over 1,000 vessels were attacked off Somalia, with more than 200 successfully hijacked. The ‘pirates’, mainly from the semi-autonomous Puntland region, initially targeted foreign dhows and fishing vessels they accused of illegally plundering Somali waters, undermining their livelihoods. These groups effectively served as a local coastguard in the absence of any state support. However, groups became more organised when they realised they could earn much larger sums by targeting commercial vessels. By 2012, the crisis was effectively quashed through a combination of multilateral naval missions, armed private security guards on board vessels and adherence to ‘best management practices’ including increasing speed and transiting further from the shore.

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