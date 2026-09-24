RUSI
|Printable version
Somali Piracy in 2026 is Not Just a Resurgence of a Past Problem
Piracy off Somalia has surged in 2026. More than a ‘resurgence’ of a past problem, this reflects a rapidly evolving maritime security environment.
The Problem
Over almost 14 years between the collapse of Somali piracy in the first half of 2012 and the beginning of 2026, only three commercial vessels were hijacked off the Horn of Africa. Now, since late April 2026, six have been seized. At the time of writing, four remain in pirate hands, along with more than 60 seafarers of various nationalities. Data from the UK Maritime Trade Operations and the International Maritime Bureau indicates there have also been numerous ‘suspicious approaches’, attacks (incidents in which firearms are discharged at vessels) and attempted boardings off Somalia this year. Many incidents targeting fishing vessels and dhows go unreported, but it is understood that at least four such craft have been hijacked since the start of 2026. The recent spike has been remarkable.
Two distinct areas of operation have emerged. Three of the commercial vessels were hijacked off Puntland’s east coast between Garacad and Durdura, a stretch of land associated with notorious pirate networks during their heyday. The other three were taken on the Yemeni side of the Gulf of Aden. All the vessels were subsequently held in different locations off Puntland’s coast, suggesting the potential involvement of multiple pirate action groups (PAGs).
These recent incidents have been widely reported as the ‘resurgence’ of a problem that cost the global economy almost $7 billion in 2011 alone. Between 2005 and 2011, over 1,000 vessels were attacked off Somalia, with more than 200 successfully hijacked. The ‘pirates’, mainly from the semi-autonomous Puntland region, initially targeted foreign dhows and fishing vessels they accused of illegally plundering Somali waters, undermining their livelihoods. These groups effectively served as a local coastguard in the absence of any state support. However, groups became more organised when they realised they could earn much larger sums by targeting commercial vessels. By 2012, the crisis was effectively quashed through a combination of multilateral naval missions, armed private security guards on board vessels and adherence to ‘best management practices’ including increasing speed and transiting further from the shore.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/somali-piracy-2026-not-just-resurgence-past-problem
Latest News from
RUSI
The Battle for Bab Al-Mandeb is Becoming a Contest for Regional Power22/09/2026 14:25:00
Houthi gains around Bab Al-Mandeb have exposed rival visions of Gulf security, as Saudi Arabia, Israel, Turkey, Pakistan and the US weigh competing responses.
Responding to the Risks of Open-Weight AI Models21/09/2026 13:05:00
Open-weight AI models place powerful capabilities beyond any developer’s control. The UK should clarify how its investigatory powers apply before criminal use becomes routine.
Moscow’s Other Front: Why Ukraine’s Churches Are a Security Issue18/09/2026 14:25:00
A CIA director and the Vatican’s foreign minister were in Moscow in August.r
A Russian Oligarch Speaks Out, But Not Against Russia's War18/09/2026 12:30:00
Russian industrial magnate Melnichenko, writing in the Economist, shares an incoherent worldview and shows how Russia’s business elite rationalise the Ukraine war.
Illicit Finance in a Fragmenting World: Can the Global System Keep Pace?17/09/2026 14:25:00
Today’s financial integrity architecture took shape in an era of multilateral cooperation. Can it still be effective in a world divided by war and geopolitical rivalry?
Britain’s Defence Industrial Strategy Has a University-Shaped Gap16/09/2026 09:05:00
The 2025 Defence Industrial Strategy casts universities as suppliers of graduates and research.
‘No Good Answer’: Who Would Defend a United Ireland?15/09/2026 14:25:00
Northern Ireland is NATO territory. Irish unification would remove it from the Alliance – and neither London nor Dublin has planned for the defence consequences.
25 Years After 9/11: Whatever Happened to Mass-Effect Terrorism?14/09/2026 11:05:00
One mystery about 9/11 is why no attack of comparable scale has followed. With new motivations, enhanced delivery and AI-devised weapons, there should be no complacency.