Somalia: EU send Humanitarian Air Bridge to deliver life-saving aid

Due to the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Somalia, the EU is launching a Humanitarian Air Bridge, to delivering emergency supplies to hard-to-reach areas which are no longer accessible by road. This will be a major logistics operation, with an estimated 50 to 70 flights needed.

The first flight, carrying 6.5 tons of therapeutical nutrition and medical supplies for the EU's humanitarian partner Action Against Hunger is expected to depart to Somalia's south-western district of Elbarde on 6 July 2022. It is expected that between 6-11 July 2022, more flights will reach the regions of Baidoa, Luuq and Wajid, with supplies for humanitarian partners.

Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič yesterday said:

“Somalia is facing an increased risk of famine. The historic drought affecting the Horn of Africa, compounded by the repercussions of Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine, is resulting in massive suffering and displacement. Already more than 805,000 people have been newly displaced by the drought, a situation expected only to deteriorate further. We are organising a series of flights that will deliver essential supplies, mainly food and medicines, to our humanitarian partners in far-flung regions of Somalia, where air transport is the only way to deliver this assistance.”

The EU has allocated up to €800,000 to this special operation, which will support the delivery of EU-funded medical and nutritional supplies during the dry season. The funding for the flights and the supplies comes from the humanitarian budget of the EU.

