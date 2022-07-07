EU News
|Printable version
Somalia: EU send Humanitarian Air Bridge to deliver life-saving aid
Due to the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Somalia, the EU is launching a Humanitarian Air Bridge, to delivering emergency supplies to hard-to-reach areas which are no longer accessible by road. This will be a major logistics operation, with an estimated 50 to 70 flights needed.
The first flight, carrying 6.5 tons of therapeutical nutrition and medical supplies for the EU's humanitarian partner Action Against Hunger is expected to depart to Somalia's south-western district of Elbarde on 6 July 2022. It is expected that between 6-11 July 2022, more flights will reach the regions of Baidoa, Luuq and Wajid, with supplies for humanitarian partners.
Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič yesterday said:
“Somalia is facing an increased risk of famine. The historic drought affecting the Horn of Africa, compounded by the repercussions of Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine, is resulting in massive suffering and displacement. Already more than 805,000 people have been newly displaced by the drought, a situation expected only to deteriorate further. We are organising a series of flights that will deliver essential supplies, mainly food and medicines, to our humanitarian partners in far-flung regions of Somalia, where air transport is the only way to deliver this assistance.”
The EU has allocated up to €800,000 to this special operation, which will support the delivery of EU-funded medical and nutritional supplies during the dry season. The funding for the flights and the supplies comes from the humanitarian budget of the EU.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
State aid: Commission approves €154 million Swedish scheme to support livestock and greenhouse producers in context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine07/07/2022 16:33:00
The European Commission has approved a €154 million (SEK 1,635 million) Swedish scheme to support the livestock sector and the greenhouse production in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
EU support to the African Union Mission in Somalia: Council approves further support under the European Peace Facility07/07/2022 15:25:00
Following the adoption by the Council in April 2021 of an assistance measure taking the form of a general programme for support to the African Union in 2022-2024 under the European Peace Facility (EPF), the Political and Security Committee yesterday approved additional support for the military component of the African Union Mission in Somalia/African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (AMISOM/ATMIS).
New rules to improve road safety and enable fully driverless vehicles in the EU07/07/2022 14:33:00
The new Vehicle General Safety Regulation started to apply yesterday.
Report by President Charles Michel to the European Parliament plenary session07/07/2022 12:38:00
Report by President Charles Michel to the European Parliament plenary session (06 July 2022).
European Commission and UN to discuss closer cooperation at retreat in New York07/07/2022 11:33:00
On 7 and 8 July, President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, together with eight members of the College, will participate in a working retreat with the United Nations' Secretary-General António Guterres and other senior UN officials in New York.
State aid: Commission proposes rules to simplify procedures for State aid to green transport07/07/2022 10:33:00
The European Commission has proposed a Council Regulation enabling the Commission to exempt from prior notification under EU State aid rules certain types of aid for rail, inland waterway and multimodal transport, with the objective of promoting green transport.
Keynote speech by President von der Leyen at the opening ceremony of the Ukraine Recovery Conference05/07/2022 11:15:00
Keynote speech given yesterday by President von der Leyen at the opening ceremony of the Ukraine Recovery Conference.
European Commission proposes first €1 billion tranche of the new macro-financial assistance for Ukraine05/07/2022 09:25:00
The European Commission recently (01 July 2022) proposed a new €1 billion macro-financial assistance (MFA) operation for Ukraine as the first part of the exceptional MFA package of up to €9 billion announced in the Commission's communication of 18 May 2022 and endorsed by the European Council of 23-24 June 2022.
State aid: Commission approves €5 billion French scheme to support energy intensive companies in context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine04/07/2022 16:33:00
The European Commission has approved a €5 billion French scheme to support energy intensive companies across sectors in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Consumer protection: Amazon Prime changes its cancellation practices to comply with EU consumer rules04/07/2022 15:25:00
Following a dialogue with the European Commission and national consumer protection authorities, Amazon has committed to bringing its cancellation practices in line with EU consumer rules.