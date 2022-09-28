WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
"Some energy companies are falling drastically short of the mark": Citizens Advice responds to Ofgem market compliance review
Citizens Advice has responded to Ofgem’s review of supplier practice in helping people struggling with bills.
Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, said:
“Yesterday’s review cements what struggling customers already know: some energy companies are falling drastically short of the mark. This is utterly unacceptable given the huge cost-of-living pressures people are facing.
“Suppliers need to up their game and Ofgem needs to hold them to task. With a tough winter ahead we must also see a ban on backdoor disconnection tactics like pushing people in debt onto prepayment meters."
Background:
-
By the end of August frontline staff at Citizens Advice had supported a record-breaking more than 15,000 people who were unable to top up their prepayment meter.
-
In its report Market Meltdown, the charity found that the number of Ofgem staff working to protect customers from poor supplier practice fell by 25% between 2017/18 and 2020/21, despite record numbers of suppliers in the market.
-
Citizens Advice is urging Ofgem to introduce a Consumer Duty to ensure suppliers provide a service specifically designed to meet the needs of all customers. A similar approach is being adopted by the Financial Conduct Authority to upgrade consumer protection. A consumer duty would make companies directly responsible for the outcomes their customers experience.
Notes to editors
- Citizens Advice is made up of the national charity Citizens Advice; the network of independent local Citizens Advice charities across England and Wales; the Citizens Advice consumer service; and the Witness Service.
- Our network of charities offers impartial advice online, over the phone, and in person, for free.
- We helped 2.4 million people face to face, over the phone, by email and webchat in 2020-21. And we had 40 million visits to our website. For full service statistics see our monthly publication Advice trends.
- Citizens Advice service staff are supported by more than 21,000 trained volunteers, working at over 2,600 service outlets across England and Wales.
- You can get consumer advice from the Citizens Advice consumer service on 0808 223 1133 or 0808 223 1144 for Welsh language speakers.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to Leader of the Opposition's speech28/09/2022 16:05:00
CBI yesterday responded to Leader of the Opposition's speech.
TUC welcomes Labour proposal for a new public energy champion28/09/2022 13:33:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady yesterday commented on the announcement by Labour leader Keir Starmer of proposals for a new publicly owned energy champion called Great British Energy.
CIPD - Money isn’t enough in the race for talent, new report data shows28/09/2022 09:25:00
CIPD/Omni RMS urges employers to look at what else they can do to attract and retain top talent beyond pay, including offering greater flexible working
UK families to lose out on more than £2,000 from not owning our own energy26/09/2022 16:05:00
UK families could benefit by at least £2,250 – and up to £4,400 – over the next two years if Britain had the same public ownership of energy as other countries, according to TUC research published recently (Saturday).
UK Space Agency: UK builds leadership in space debris removal and in-orbit manufacturing with national mission and funding boost26/09/2022 15:33:00
Two UK-based companies are designing missions to clear hazardous space junk alongside the launch of a new programme to back cutting-edge space technology.
Retail sales fall quickly in September - CBI Distributive Trends Survey26/09/2022 13:33:00
Retail sales volumes fell at a considerable pace in the year to September, following a temporary return to growth in August, according to the latest CBI Distributive Trades Survey.
CBI response to Chancellor's fiscal statement26/09/2022 12:15:00
CBI recently (23 September 2022) responded to Chancellor's fiscal statement.
CBI responds to Monetary Policy Committee decision on interest rates23/09/2022 16:05:00
CBI yesterday responded to Monetary Policy Committee decision on interest rates.
Mini-budget is “Robin Hood in reverse” says TUC23/09/2022 14:38:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady has responded to today’s ‘mini budget’, which announced tax cuts for corporations and the wealthy, but no help to get wages rising in the current cost of living crisis.
Manufacturers expect a sharp fall in output in next three months - CBI/Accenture Industrial Trends Survey23/09/2022 12:15:00
UK manufacturers reported a slight fall in output in the three months to September, with a much sharper decline expected in the next three months, according to the latest CBI/Accenture monthly Industrial Trends Survey.