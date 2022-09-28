Citizens Advice has responded to Ofgem’s review of supplier practice in helping people struggling with bills.

Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, said:

“Yesterday’s review cements what struggling customers already know: some energy companies are falling drastically short of the mark. This is utterly unacceptable given the huge cost-of-living pressures people are facing.



“Suppliers need to up their game and Ofgem needs to hold them to task. With a tough winter ahead we must also see a ban on backdoor disconnection tactics like pushing people in debt onto prepayment meters."