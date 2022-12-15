Somerset fish numbers get Christmas boost

Fish bred in Nottingham have been brought to the West Country to help waterways in need of a fish population boost.

This week the Environment Agency restocked the River Brue near Glastonbury – where fish died in the summer due to high temperatures and prolonged dry weather lead to drought conditions and low flows. Chard Reservoir has also had a festive boost.

Every year, the Environment Agency’s Calverton Fish Farm near Nottingham breeds coarse fish for release into rivers and still waters across England to help boost fish populations.

Fisheries Officers have stocked over 1,800 fish – including chub, roach, dace and bream - into the Brue. River levels have returned to normal after the autumn rainfall and flows are plentiful for the new arrivals.

Chard Reservoir has received 2,000 tench and roach. This stillwater is managed by South Somerset District Council and the Chard and District Angling Club. The fish were restocked following a request from Chard and District Angling Club to enhance fish stocks in the reservoir.

Liam Timothy, Environment Agency Fisheries Officer, said:

Somerset boasts many angling clubs which is evidence there is a healthy amount of fish in the county’s waterways. But occasionally a helping hand is needed to restore the natural balance in the wake of an incident or decline. The work of our National Fish Farm is funded by income from licence fees, so in the lead up to Christmas it’s great to see the fish farm continuing to produce strong and healthy fish needed for re-stocking and recovery.

The River Brue suffered fish kills during the hot summer

The restocking is part of an annual programme funded by income from rod licence sales. Restocking occurs in winter because water temperatures are low and this minimises any stress on the fish, giving them the best possible survival rates.

Restocking is done where numbers are low, have been depleted following a pollution incident or to create new fisheries and opportunities for anglers.

Christmas is a good time to introduce the fish into rivers, as it enables them to acclimatise to their new surroundings, ahead of their spawning season in the spring. Fish also play a critical role in sustaining a river’s finely-balanced eco-system, so the wider natural environment will also get a festive boost.

You need a rod fishing licence to fish for salmon, trout, freshwater fish, smelt or eel with a rod and line in England. Get yours from https://www.gov.uk/fishing-licences.