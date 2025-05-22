Somerset Prepared Community Resilience Awards - nominations open

The Somerset Prepared partnership is now taking nominations for its annual awards which celebrate people who help their communities deal with emergencies.

The Somerset Prepared partnership, including the Environment Agency, is searching for nominees for its next Community Resilience Awards.

The nomination window opened on Sunday 11 May in celebration of this month’s Somerset Day.

These awards recognise people and groups who have gone above and beyond to help their community be better able to deal with emergencies.

Awards will be presented in two categories:

Group award – for community organisations demonstrating exceptional emergency planning or preparedness

Individual award – for people who have made significant personal contributions to community resilience

Award winners will receive public recognition and vouchers for community activities. The awards will be presented by the Lord Lieutenant of Somerset, Mr Mohammed Saddiq at the annual Somerset Prepared Community Resilience Day, which will be held at Taunton Racecourse on Thursday, 15 October. At the free event, partners welcome local people to celebrate Somerset’s community emergency volunteers, with workshops, presentations, and equipment demonstrations.

The annual Somerset Prepared Community Resilience Day brings together key organisations including the Environment Agency, Somerset Rivers Authority and Somerset Council to help local communities strengthen their resilience against emergencies. Members of the public (or media) can reserve a place at the event by visiting Eventbrite.

Dr Bel Deering, community engagement officer for Somerset Rivers Authority, yesterday said:

The incredible work of volunteers who help their communities before and during emergencies deserves our gratitude. They are our local heroes, and their courage and compassion deserve to be celebrated and shared as stories of hope for all of Somerset.

Last year’s individual winner was Lucie Reader of Pitcombe, whose exceptional leadership led to all homes in her community being flood protected for future emergencies. The group winner was Nunney Parish Council, whose councillors supported their community by proactively working with residents to improve their resilience to flooding.

Emma Giffard, flood resilience engagement advisor for the Environment Agency, yesterday said:

On behalf of all the Somerset Prepared partners, we extend our sincere thanks and warmly encourage both groups and individuals to submit their nominations for the awards.

Nominations for the award close on 15 September 2025.

Visit https://www.somersetprepared.org.uk/somerset-community-resilience-awards to submit a nomination.

If you have any questions please contact somersetprepared@somerset.gov.uk or floodwessex@environment-agency.gov.uk.

Background

Somerset Prepared is a multi-agency partnership working closely with communities to deliver advice, support and training to help enhance local resilience to emergencies. The partnership is made up of many organisations able to provide advice, guidance and support to help you develop local initiatives that enhance resilience to emergencies.

Full membership includes: