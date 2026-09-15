Somerset Prepared wants community award nominations

Somerset Prepared seeks nominations for its Community Resilience Awards, which celebrate people and groups who help their communities with emergencies.

The Somerset Prepared partnership, which includes Somerset Council, Somerset Rivers Authority and the Environment Agency, is looking for nominees across two categories:

Group award – for community organisations demonstrating exceptional emergency planning or preparedness

Individual award – for people who have made significant personal contributions to community resilience

Winners will receive public recognition and vouchers for community activities. The awards will be presented at the Somerset Prepared Community Resilience Day on Wednesday 21 October, held at Millfield School in Street, Somerset from 9.15am to 4pm.

This year’s event theme is young people and resilience. The free event will bring together the Environment Agency, Somerset Rivers Authority and Somerset Council to help local communities strengthen their resilience against emergencies. Attendees can take part in workshops, networking opportunities and equipment demonstrations designed to support local emergency plans and initiatives.

Dr Bel Deering, community engagement officer for Somerset Rivers Authority, said:

Somerset’s community volunteers show remarkable bravery and compassion when supporting others through emergencies, and their efforts deserve to be celebrated far and wide. This year, our Community Resilience Day theme of young people and resilience allows us to also focus on the future, and how we can empower young people to become confident, capable contributors to their communities’ safety.

Emma Giffard, flood resilience engagement advisor for the Environment Agency, said:

Somerset’s emergency volunteers, including flood wardens, parish and town councillors, and all those stepping up when their community is in need, exemplify the very best of community spirit. Their readiness to step forward makes an extraordinary difference. The Somerset Prepared partners invite groups and individuals to submit nominations for these volunteers who are so deserving of recognition and celebration.

Last year’s individual award went to Chris Hillier of Oake, recognised for his outstanding contribution to building community resilience in the Wellington and Wiveliscombe Local Community Network area.

The group award went to Martock Flood Group, whose flood wardens have responded to 23 flooding incidents since January 2024, monitoring water levels and alarms, deploying warning signs and operating flood storage sluices around the clock. The group is now trialling a road closure pilot scheme with Somerset Council.

To submit a nomination, use the [nomination form] (https://forms.cloud.microsoft/e/triFKZKDwq?origin=lprLink).

You can reserve a place at the Somerset Prepared Community Resilience Day via Eventbrite.

Background

Somerset Prepared is a multi-agency partnership working closely with communities to deliver advice, support and training to help enhance local resilience to emergencies. The partnership is made up of organisations able to provide advice, guidance and support to help communities develop local initiatives that enhance resilience to emergencies.

Full membership includes: