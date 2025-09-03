South Africa and the UK hold the 13th Bilateral Forum

South Africa and the UK held the 13th Bilateral Forum, reaffirming their commitment to deepen economic, political, and environmental cooperation.

South Africa’s Minister for International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald O. Lamola, hosted the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, The Right Honourable David Lammy MP, on 5 November 2024 in Cape Town, for the 13th Session of the South Africa-United Kingdom Bilateral Forum.

The forum met under the theme: ’South Africa and the United Kingdom: Revitalising a Strong, Historical Relationship for a Modern-Day Partnership’. The main focus of the 13th Session was the shared ambition of the UK and South Africa to revitalise and to elevate the UK-South Africa relationship, reflecting a shared view of what both governments could achieve working together.

The meeting represented a recommitment by the two governments to place this significant and substantive bilateral partnership on a new footing, with a particular focus on enhancing economic engagement and strengthening political dialogue. It builds on the very successful State Visit by President Cyril Ramaphosa to the United Kingdom in 2022, the first hosted by His Majesty King Charles III, as well as the working visit of Deputy President Paul Mashatile and a multi-ministerial delegation to the United Kingdom in October 2024, which aimed to reset trade and investment relations between these two important trading partners.

The ministers commended the strong economic ties between South Africa and the United Kingdom, noting that they are essential to both governments’ strategic priorities of achieving sustainable, inclusive economic growth and job creation. The ministers agreed to develop a joint SA-UK Growth Plan. They also agreed that the Southern African Customs Union member states and Mozambique, and the UK (SACU+M-UK) Economic Partnership Agreement can be strengthened to reach its optimal status.

Furthermore, they agreed that the economic benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) should be leveraged to ensure greater trade between the United Kingdom and the African continent. This is in line with the UK’s “new approach” to Africa, which intends to strengthen ties at all levels with the continent and engage countries from Africa as equal partners. The United Kingdom and South Africa will collaborate as the former embarks on an intensive consultation process to shape this “new approach”.

The ministers recognised the threat that climate change, loss of biological diversity, pollution and other global environmental challenges present to achieving sustainable development. South Africa and the United Kingdom remain fully committed to the progressive development of a multilateral response to climate change and environmental challenges, based on equity and science.

They reiterated their commitment to the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) and agreed to continue co-operation in all the areas key to its success, including market reforms, supporting transmission roll-out, continuing to exchange information on emissions, as well as by looking to collaborate further on skills and capacity building.

The ministers also discussed several issues of importance on the regional and international agenda, including the situations in Sudan, South Sudan, DRC, Ukraine, and the Middle East. They recognised the mutual benefits of increased cooperation in regional and international affairs. The ministers also discussed collaboration in priority areas on the global agenda, amongst others, South Africa’s Presidency of the Group of 20 (G20).

The reform of the rules-based multilateral system, based on international law, was also discussed. The ministers agreed that the UN Security Council must be representative of the modern world. The United Kingdom expressed support for the expansion of the Security Council to ensure that Africa is fairly represented, including amongst the permanent members.

Key areas reflected in the joint communiqué agreed by the ministers include:

cooperation and collaboration in the area of health, including international health security

agriculture – where the working group, along with the two trade departments, have made significant progress on matters of access for various agricultural products

the finalisation of a fisheries and aquaculture memorandum of understanding

a strengthened defence and security relationship

collaboration on combating financial crimes

strengthening development cooperation

cooperation in the area of digital and advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence

advancing gender equality and human rights, including through multilateral processes

further strengthening the science and innovation partnership between the two countries

A key outcome of the bilateral forum is the decision by the ministers to agree to a memorandum of understanding, which will underpin this important bilateral structure; guide future engagement; and strengthen the functioning of the bilateral forum, including at a technical level; all reflecting the shared ambition to elevate this important bilateral relationship.

The ministers reiterated the strong bonds of friendship and solidarity that exist between the two countries. Both ministers look forward to the next meeting of the bilateral forum, to be hosted by the United Kingdom in 2026.