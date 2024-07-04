South Africa’s foreign relations under a new government: consistent policy with a new style

EXPERT COMMENT

New foreign minister Ronald Lamola is a rising political force. He will likely focus more on foreign relations serving domestic economic issues, taking a lower profile than his predecessor.

South Africa has emerged with a larger and more politically diverse administration after four weeks of tense inter-party negotiations over the formation of a government.

Its make-up is the outcome of political compromises reflecting both internal divisions among the African National Congress (ANC), which ruled the country alone for 30 years, and the grand coalition of parties that now make up the executive.

The ANC has retained control over key economic ministries – with Enoch Godongwana remaining as finance minister, to the relief of investors unsettled by the efforts of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to secure the job.

