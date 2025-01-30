Chatham House
South Africa’s G20 presidency is a chance for the West to engage with Global South priorities
EXPERT COMMENT
Pretoria’s foreign policy focus on multilateralism, development and reforming global governance will be seriously tested by geopolitical division.
Africa is hosting the G20 for the first time. South Africa, which took over the G20 presidency in December, welcomes world leaders to the group’s summit in November. South African leadership offers a real opportunity to further the interests of poorer countries. But with geopolitical tensions intensifying and a new US president in the White House, its timing is especially challenging.
Under the banner of Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability, Pretoria’s priorities include driving greater equity in global governance and giving more prominence to Africa’s development agenda.
The event will be the culmination of a series of G20 summits hosted by IBSA nations – India, Brazil, South Africa. All three democracies have positioned their G20 presidencies as champions of the Global South and of reforming international governance to be more inclusive.
