Chatham House
|Printable version
South Africa’s new coalition government heralds change for the region and its leaders
EXPERT COMMENT
Many of southern Africa’s liberation leaders should take heed that electorates are impatient for tangible change – as the ANC has discovered.
Although Cyril Ramaphosa has just been sworn in for a second term as president of South Africa, it is not thanks to voter endorsement of his African National Congress (ANC). The party for the first time lost its parliamentary majority in the elections on 29 May.
Having governed South Africa since the country’s first democratic elections in 1994, the ANC has now formed a centrist coalition government with its main rival, the Democratic Alliance (DA), and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).
Various headlines describe this as a new era for South Africa. While coalition rule is not unusual in southern African countries, the electoral experience of the ANC – one of the continent’s oldest liberation movements – serves as a warning to other liberation leaders not to take voters for granted.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2024/06/south-africas-new-coalition-government-heralds-change-region-and-its-leaders
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
A strong civilian coalition is vital to avert Sudan’s disintegration24/06/2024 14:10:00
While the anti-war, pro-democracy Taqaddum coalition offers a glimmer of hope, the main challenge for its members will be to remain united and act decisively in negotiations over ending the war and Sudan’s political future.
Kim–Putin ‘strategic partnership’ leaves US and allies with multi-pronged problem24/06/2024 12:10:00
A growing arms trade between Moscow and Pyongyang together with North Korea’s nuclear ambitions are increasingly urgent issues for the United States, South Korea, and Japan.
The UK’s main political parties both need to talk about EU trade24/06/2024 11:20:00
Neither party is saying enough about international trade in their election proposals, with discussion of UK–EU trade a striking omission.
Universal health reforms are affordable, even in a period of crisis21/06/2024 10:10:10
A new Chatham House report indicates that by dedicating one per cent of GDP, countries of all kinds all over the world can deliver universal health care for their citizens.
UK election manifestos make promises on security and foreign policy – but tough choices await a new government20/06/2024 14:20:00
Procurement, security cooperation and international development policy require urgent attention.
Milei has taken a first step towards reshaping Argentina’s economy. There is a long, bumpy way to go20/06/2024 13:10:00
Passing his first reform bill is a major victory for the president, but continuing economic pain may yet erode his remarkable popular support.
The evidence suggests Putin is not grooming Alexei Dyumin as his successor20/06/2024 12:20:00
Speculation that Dyumin could succeed Putin has been considerable. But there is no reason to suppose Russia’s president will signal his intentions regarding his replacement.
The EU’s continued dependency on Russian gas could jeopardize its foreign policy goals18/06/2024 14:10:00
As the EU seeks to diversify its energy supply, Russian ‘gas-laundering’ could undermine its foreign policy objectives.