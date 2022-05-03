Chatham House
|Printable version
South Asia suffers from fallout of Russia’s actions
EXPERT COMMENT
The invasion of Ukraine has caused price shocks in South Asia at a time when its countries were already struggling to cope with economic crises.
Despite South Asia being one of the least connected regions in the world, its economies do share numerous similarities – and the fact that Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Nepal are each currently facing a mixture of economic and political crises reflects replication rather than contagion.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, coming as it does two years into a global pandemic, has led to soaring prices of fuel and wheat – the latter to a level last seen in 2008 which was a factor in triggering the Arab Spring.
This time it is South Asia’s turn to be the first region to undergo political and economic turmoil because of rising commodity prices, on top of a combination of economic mismanagement and the impact of the pandemic.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2022/04/south-asia-suffers-fallout-russias-actions
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
How Ukraine will change Europe's Indo-Pacific ambitions26/04/2022 12:20:00
The Russian invasion of Ukraine reinforces the reality that only France and the UK can lead a European contribution to Indo-Pacific security.
How countries can regulate investment screening20/04/2022 15:10:00
To attract investment, certain regulations can help countries understand the size of the garden (where investors can play) and the height of fence (to keep out malign actors).
Two worlds apart? Harmonizing digitalization and the environment11/04/2022 10:25:00
There are substantial, yet surmountable, barriers to unlocking digitalization’s environmental potential.
Time is of the essence in the race against climate change07/04/2022 12:20:00
The release of the latest IPCC report shows it is now or never to take action on the climate crisis.
Ensuring Ukraine prevails is now the only moral choice05/04/2022 16:33:00
Emerging reports of a pattern of Russian atrocities shows why Ukraine must fight to liberate its occupied areas, and why the international community must help.
Venezuelan oily chess05/04/2022 10:38:00
There is an opportunity to revise a dead-end sanctions policy on Venezuela that would serve both US geostrategic interests and the goal of democratic transition.
Europeans can learn from each other on democratic reform04/04/2022 15:38:00
Culture and history create different ideas of what good democracy is, but comparisons in Europe still help improve the overall debate about potential reform.
Can a cybercrime convention for all be achieved?04/04/2022 13:43:00
A new UN cybercrime treaty process is raising strong awareness about one of the biggest global challenges and the complexities of addressing it.