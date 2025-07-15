CCW
South East Water sets date for hosepipe restrictions
Customers of South East Water living in Kent and Sussex will face hosepipe restrictions from Friday, 18 July as part of efforts by the company to ease mounting pressure on its water resources.
It has become the second water company to announce restrictions after Yorkshire Water imposed a hosepipe ban across its region in order to protect the environment and water for essential use.
The driest spring for more than a century and repeated heatwaves have ramped up the pressure on water resources across the country, with demand for water also soaring in the face of sweltering conditions.
Responding to the restrictions announced by South East Water, Cath Jones – Head of Company Engagement at CCW – recently said:
After an extraordinarily hot and dry spring, hosepipe restrictions are now the right step in Kent and Sussex to protect essential water supplies and prevent lasting harm to the environment. South East Water also has a responsibility to prove to its customers it has a grip of its own network and is doing everything it can to reduce leakage and minimise disruption to supply.
As well as following hosepipe restrictions, small changes to people’s everyday water use can save a lot of water with little effort. Taking shorter showers, turning off the tap while brushing your teeth and only running washing machines and dishwashers when full and on eco mode can all help to reduce water waste.
The restrictions mean customers will be prevented from using hosepipes for watering their gardens, washing cars, windows and patios, or filling swimming and paddling pools.
There are some circumstances where customers will be exempt from the restrictions including those people who may find it hard to adapt and are registered with the company’s Priority Services Register. Find out more about the company’s PSR
More information on exemptions can be found on the company’s website
Visit our Drought Hub for more advice on the impact of sustained dry weather and how we can all play a part in protecting water resources.
Original article link: https://www.ccw.org.uk/news/south-east-water-sets-date-for-hosepipe-restrictions/
