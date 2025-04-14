Chatham House
South Korea’s domestic tumult risks being exploited by China
EXPERT COMMENT
Beijing will see the removal of South Korea’s president and subsequent election as an opportunity to undermine Seoul’s alliances, at a time of rising tensions with the US.
One week ago, South Korea’s constitutional court voted to remove the country’s now-former President Yoon Suk Yeol, following his initial impeachment by the national assembly on 14 December 2024. Preparations are now underway for the snap election of a new president, which will be held on 3 June.
Amidst ongoing political division in South Korea, Yoon’s dismissal will have serious consequences for Seoul’s foreign policy, especially at a time of heightened competition between Washington and Beijing. South Korea’s politics is increasingly polarized, and China will wish to exploit this division to undermine a crucial US alliance.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/04/south-koreas-domestic-tumult-risks-being-exploited-china
