Chatham House
|Printable version
South Korea’s new president Lee Jae-myung brings uncertainty to Seoul’s foreign policy
EXPERT COMMENT
Left-leaning election winner has previously made controversial foreign policy statements and could move Seoul closer to Beijing, at a time when North Korea poses a growing threat.
South Korea elected the left-leaning Democratic Party candidate, Lee Jae-myung, as its new president on 3 June. The snap election followed the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol in April, after the conservative leader declared martial law on 3 December last year.
Lee won the election with 49.42 per cent of the vote, ahead of the People Power Party candidate, Kim Moon-soo, at 41.15 per cent. His victory is not a surprise. In the weeks prior to the election, Lee had commanded a sizeable, albeit tightening, lead over his rivals. At 79.4 per cent, turnout was the highest since 1997, perhaps reflecting the heightened stakes and sharp political divisions within South Korean society.
The new South Korean president now faces a myriad of domestic, regional, and global challenges, including domestic political polarization, escalating threats from North Korea and China, and evolving dynamics in Seoul’s alliance with Washington.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/06/south-koreas-new-president-lee-jae-myung-brings-uncertainty-seouls-foreign-policy
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
I was part of the team behind the UK Strategic Defence Review: Here is what shaped our thinking03/06/2025 12:20:00
The SDR’s vision calls for a revolution in how the UK finds, buys and uses technology to keep up with its adversaries.
The ‘Phony War’: Tariffs as prelude to a US recession30/05/2025 12:20:00
The tariff war launched by US President Donald Trump has entered a phony war stage. But the next six months will reveal the true impact of a threatened trade war.
Trump’s Golden Dome plan threatens to fuel a new arms race29/05/2025 12:20:00
The plan for an advanced missile defence shield over the US offers no guarantee of success and risks undermining global security.
Ramaphosa withstands Trump’s White House ambush with his ‘delegation of all the talents’28/05/2025 09:20:00
South Africa’s president avoided calamity by calling on his diverse delegation. That lesson should be taken forward into trade negotiations.
Gaza: War, hunger and politics27/05/2025 11:05:00
Israel appears to be planning to expand its operations to take military control of the whole Gaza Strip. Recognition of Palestine by France, the UK and others may be the last hope for a route to peace.
No honeymoon for Merz as the new German government already faces domestic constraints20/05/2025 09:20:00
Although Friedrich Merz has big ambitions for Germany’s international role, significant domestic pressures remain and will constrain his government’s room for manoeuvre.
Escalating conflict in Tripoli exposes the realities of false stability – and international neglect in Libya19/05/2025 13:25:00
The killing of Abdelghani al-Kikli, an armed group commander, has triggered internal conflicts over power and influence, shattering the relative calm that has prevailed since 2020.
The US–China AI race is forcing countries to reconsider who owns their digital infrastructure14/05/2025 09:20:00
Presented with a binary choice between US and Chinese technology, middle powers must balance realism and ambition in maintaining sovereignty over their technology.