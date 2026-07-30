HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
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South Wales Fire and Rescue Service: cause of concern assessment
We revisited South Wales Fire and Rescue Service after identifying three causes of concern related to understanding risk, recording risk and protecting the public.
In our 2025 report about the service, we made 12 recommendations.
We have closed three recommendations due to progress the service has made in these areas. We have kept nine recommendations and the three causes of concern open.
This letter gives an update on our findings.
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South Wales Fire and Rescue Service: cause of concern assessment
Cael yr llythyr
Gwasanaeth Tân ac Achub De Cymru: asesiad o achosion pryder
Original article link: https://hmicfrs.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/news/news-feed/south-wales-frs-cause-of-concern-assessment-july-2026/
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