We revisited South Wales Fire and Rescue Service after identifying three causes of concern related to understanding risk, recording risk and protecting the public.

In our 2025 report about the service, we made 12 recommendations.

We have closed three recommendations due to progress the service has made in these areas. We have kept nine recommendations and the three causes of concern open.

This letter gives an update on our findings.

Get the letter

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service: cause of concern assessment

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Gwasanaeth Tân ac Achub De Cymru: asesiad o achosion pryder