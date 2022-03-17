South Wales Police officer to appear in court charged with common assault

A South Wales Police officer has been charged with common assault following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Inspector Dean Gittoes, 48, is due to appear at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 17 March.

Following a South Wales Police referral of a complaint from a member of the public, we investigated an allegation that on 20 August 2021 Inspector Gittoes used excessive force in arresting and detaining a 16-year-old boy who was filming outside Merthyr Tydfil police station.

Our independent investigation concluded in January. We submitted a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which has since decided to authorise the charge of common assault.