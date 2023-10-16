HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
|Printable version
South Wales Police’s custody services require further improvement
South Wales Police’s custody services require further improvement, having shown limited progress in some areas since its last inspection, a report has found.
Get the report : Report on an inspection visit to police custody suites in South Wales Police
Cael yr adroddiad : Adroddiad ar ymweliad arolygu ag ystafelloedd dalfa’r heddlu yn Heddlu De Cymru
His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) and the Care Quality Commission (CQC) found that South Wales Police has clear governance arrangements for the provision of custody.
However, HMICFRS and CQC said that oversight of these arrangements is not robust enough and that there has been little improvement since the force’s previous inspection.
The inspectorates have four main causes of concern, which are:
- senior leaders in the force don’t oversee custody services well enough to make sure that appropriate outcomes for detainees are achieved;
- the governance and oversight of the use of force in custody isn’t good enough. South Wales Police can’t show that when force is used in custody it is necessary, justified and proportionate;
- the force isn’t always meeting the requirements of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984 and its codes of practice when carrying out reviews of detention. These are often of a poor standard and not conducted in the best interests of the detainee; and
- the approach to meeting detainee physical and mental health needs isn’t good enough. This includes the healthcare contract not allowing for healthcare practitioners to be embedded in all the custody suites, and that arrangements for referring detainees with suspected mental health conditions to mental health nurses aren’t appropriate.
His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Wendy Williams said:
“Anyone detained in custody should be kept safe from harm and treated fairly.
“South Wales Police has a clear governance arrangement for its provision of custody services. Frontline officers have a good understanding of vulnerability and consider this when deciding whether an arrest is appropriate, and custody staff are patient, reassuring and treat detainees with respect.
“However, in some areas progress has been limited and there remain several areas of concern. This includes the governance and oversight of the use of force in custody, as well as senior leaders failing to oversee custody services well enough to ensure that appropriate outcomes are achieved for detainees.
“The force responded positively to our inspection findings, quickly starting work to improve the service provided to detainees in custody.
“We will be working closely with South Wales Police and monitoring its progress against our new recommendations.”
Get the report : Report on an inspection visit to police custody suites in South Wales Police
Cael yr adroddiad : Adroddiad ar ymweliad arolygu ag ystafelloedd dalfa’r heddlu yn Heddlu De Cymru
Notes
- For further information, please contact the HMICFRS Press Office on 0300 071 6781 or HMICPressOffice@hmicfrs.gov.uk (e-mail address)
Original article link: https://hmicfrs.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/news/news-feed/south-wales-polices-custody-services-require-further-improvement/
Latest News from
HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to identification of initial need and risk in Sutton04/09/2023 09:15:00
Ofsted has published a letter with findings from a joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to identification of initial need and risk in Sutton.
Police forces still failing to record and publish data on ethnicity29/08/2023 15:20:00
Police forces are still failing to record the ethnicity of victims of crimes in nearly two thirds of cases, and they should publish more data on ethnicity to help build public confidence, a new report has found.
Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service reports published18/08/2023 15:25:00
Today we published Fire and Rescue Service reports for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Cheshire.
Avon Fire and Rescue Service shortcomings a potential risk to public safety18/08/2023 10:15:00
Avon Fire and Rescue Service (FRS) is not effectively gathering and recording up-to-date risk information, and its mobilisation system is unreliable and crashes during 999 calls, the fire inspectorate has said.
More consistency needed across policing to better prevent homicide11/08/2023 13:10:00
Most police forces effectively identify patterns and causes of homicide, and allocate the right resources to prevent it, but there is still too much inconsistency in how policing tackles homicide prevention, a new report has found.
Staffordshire Police has made progress on child protection, but further improvements are needed04/08/2023 15:10:00
Staffordshire Police has improved in some of the ways it protects children, but it still needs to improve the quality of its investigations, a new report has found.
Devon and Cornwall Police has made significant progress on firearms licensing, but improvements are still required31/07/2023 09:25:00
Devon and Cornwall Police has improved its performance in many areas of firearms licensing since the Keyham mass shooting in 2021, though concerns remain over its licences backlog and improper use of temporary permits, the police inspectorate has said.
Terms of reference: Thames Valley Police’s handling of information and intelligence relating to a serving officer arrested for sexual offences24/07/2023 10:15:00
We will examine how effectively Thames Valley Police dealt with any intelligence it received in relation to a serving officer arrested for sexual offences.