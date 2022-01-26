South West fisheries get a New Year boost

Thousands of fish have found new homes in Cornwall and around the Plymouth area thanks to the Environment Agency’s annual restocking programme.

This week Fisheries Officers have introduced more than 8,000 fish - including tench, bream, crucian carp, roach and rudd - into a number of fisheries across Cornwall and south Devon. The restocking will enhance angling opportunities and help fisheries to have sustainable and healthy fish stocks.

Fishing clubs across the counties benefitting from restocking include, for Cornwall - Bude Canal Angling Association , Roche Angling Club in mid Cornwall, and further west we are supporting Threemilestone Angling Club and Marazion angling Club. And as we would not want to leave out our Plymouth clubs, we are also delivering to Club Brunel, Plymouth and District Angling Club and Devonport Services Angling Association, all in and around the city.

Every year, the Environment Agency’s Calverton Fish Farm near Nottingham breeds coarse fish for release into rivers and still waters across England to help boost fish populations.

Sally Gallop, Environment Agency Fisheries Officer, said:

Cornwall has a variety of excellent fishing opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy, from rivers and canals to still water venues. Sometimes they can benefit from a helping hand by adding excellent quality fish from our national fish farm. The work of our national fish farm is funded by income from rod licence fees, so it shows how vital it is that anglers get the necessary rod licence when thinking of fishing, as all of these funds are reinvested back into angling and improving fisheries and the environment. Restocking occurs in winter because water temperatures are lower and this minimises any stress on the fish during the stocking process, giving them the best possible survival rates.

Restocking is done where numbers are low, have been depleted following a pollution incident or to create new fisheries and opportunities for anglers.

Winter is a good time to introduce the fish, as it enables them to acclimatise to their new surroundings, ahead of their spawning season which usually begins in the spring and goes through to the summer for some species. Fish also play a critical role in sustaining a river’s finely-balanced eco-system, so the wider natural environment will also get a festive boost.

You need a rod fishing licence to fish for salmon, trout, freshwater fish, smelt or eel with a rod and line in England. Get yours from https://www.gov.uk/fishing-licences