Environment Agency
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South West Water told to deliver appropriate sewage treatment
The Environment Agency has told South West Water it should pursue appropriate sewage treatment for the Isles of Scilly.
The water company wants to operate a new, long sea outfall pipe along with a fine screen to remove larger and smaller solids before discharge. South West Water will need a permit from the Environment Agency to do this.
Partially treated wastewater is currently discharged from an outfall on a different part of the island.
The Environment Agency has reminded South West Water of its commitment to find a solution that hits legal and environmental standards. This would usually involve secondary treatment of sewage, a biological process used to break down organic matter after primary treatment and screening.
Clarissa Newell of the Environment Agency said:
We recognise South West Water must improve wastewater infrastructure on the Isles of Scilly; a community where the economy relies on the quality of the environment, and with logistical challenges for engineering works
Our position reflects Government policy that any coastal discharges serving communities with over 2,000 people needs secondary treatment.
The outfall and screen application will now be reviewed in line with the Environment Agency permitting process including public consultation. However, the responsibility is still on South West Water to make a robust case for an alternative approach to secondary treatment.
Background
South West Water inherited the wastewater system from the Council of the Isles of Scilly in 2020. It is responsible for bringing the system up to required legal standards and has a revised deadline of 30 September 2027.
The Environment Agency will declare the permit application as duly made once it has received all the information needed to begin determining it.
This will be followed by a public consultation within 30 working days so people can give their views on the proposals.
If the agency decides the application is of High Public Interest, it may extend the consultation period, carry out wider communications activity and, if appropriate, consult again on draft documents produced during the determination process.
For more information see our engagement webpage.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/south-west-water-told-to-deliver-appropriate-sewage-treatment
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