Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
South Yorkshire Police Community Support Officer in court charged with assault
A South Yorkshire Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) will appear in court on an assault charge following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
PCSO Paula Fox, 55, has been charged with assault by beating. The charge relates to an incident on 27 February 2025 when PCSO Fox had an interaction with a man outside of the Frenchgate Shopping Centre in Doncaster. It is alleged that excessive force was used by the PCSO and she appeared to kick him between his legs.
Following the incident, two members of the public who witnessed the interaction made complaints about PCSO Fox.
Our investigation began following a complaint referral from the force in March 2025. After concluding our investigation in July we referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, who authorised the charge.
PCSO Fox is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates Court on Friday 3 October.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/south-yorkshire-police-community-support-officer-court-charged-assault
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Investigation into man’s death at hospital following arrest by Kent Police29/09/2025 09:10:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the circumstances of the death of a man in hospital, after he was arrested and became unconscious while in police custody in Kent.
Updated summary published for 2017 IOPC investigation linked to child sexual abuse in Rotherham19/09/2025 16:05:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has today published an updated summary of an investigation, concluded and publicised in 2022 as part of the overarching report from Operation Linden, relating to the actions of senior South Yorkshire Police (SYP) officers following a complaint that they failed to protect children and vulnerable young adults from sexual abuse.
IOPC to re-investigate Lincolnshire Police over handling of domestic abuse death19/09/2025 10:20:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is reinvestigating Lincolnshire Police’s handling of a case in which a woman died after being assaulted by her abusive partner.
Investigation under way into behaviour of Met officers based at Charing Cross Police Station16/09/2025 09:10:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct has started an investigation into allegations relating to the behaviour of 11 current or former Met officers and one staff member based at Charing Cross Police Station in central London.
Met officer in court charged with ABH12/09/2025 11:25:00
A Met Police officer is due to make his first appearance in court on an assault charge, following our investigation.
IOPC seeks witnesses after boy on e-bike injured in incident with Thames Valley Police officers in Berkshire09/09/2025 16:20:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses as we investigate a complaint about the actions of Thames Valley Police (TVP) officers, after a child riding an electric bike was injured during an incident in Woodley, Berkshire.
Former West Yorkshire Police staff member to appear in court on charge of perverting the course of justice09/09/2025 09:10:00
A former West Yorkshire Police member of staff will appear in court charged with perverting the course of justice following an investigation directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
IOPC concludes South Wales Police officer should face misconduct hearing following investigation into fatal Cardiff e-bike crash29/08/2025 11:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has concluded a South Wales Police officer has a case to answer for gross misconduct in connection with our investigation into an e-bike crash in which two boys died.
Former West Yorkshire Police officer found guilty of misconduct in public office22/08/2025 17:05:00
A former West Yorkshire Police (WYP) officer who abused his position for a sexual purpose has been found guilty of misconduct in public office following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court, which concluded today, 22 August.