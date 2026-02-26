Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
South Yorkshire Police Community Support Officer sentenced after assaulting man in Doncaster
A South Yorkshire Police (SYP) Community Support Officer (PCSO) has been convicted of assault, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
At a one-day trial today (26 February) at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court, PCSO Paula Fox, 55, pleaded guilty to one count of assault by beating. She had pleaded not guilty at an earlier court hearing in October 2025.
The court heard that just after 3pm on 27 February 2025, PCSO Fox approached a man who was knelt forward on his hands and knees on the pavement outside of the Frenchgate Shopping Centre in Doncaster.
CCTV footage showed that after PSCO Fox approached the man from behind she aimed a kick between the man’s legs towards his genital area and he subsequently slumped to the ground.
Following the incident, two members of the public who witnessed the interaction made complaints about PCSO Fox.
PCSO Fox was given an eight-week curfew and must remain in her home between the hours of 7pm and 7am. She was also ordered to pay court costs of £400 with a surcharge of £114.
IOPC Director Emily Barry said: “PCSO Fox’s training would allow for the use of force in self-defence or assisting other officers. The evidence gathered showed the man was not presenting any threat to her or anyone else in the vicinity at the time. There was no lawful reason for the force used by PCSO Fox, as has been decided at court today.
“The incident was witnessed by members of the public who understandably expressed concerns about her actions, with two of the witnesses making a complaint to SYP that ultimately led to us carrying out an independent investigation.
“There was no indication that PCSO Fox tried to engage in conversation or employ any other tactic before the kick. Her actions, in assaulting a member of the public, have the potential to reflect negatively on police colleagues, as well as impacting on the professional relationships they have with the communities they serve.”
During the course of our investigation, CCTV footage from the area was obtained and analysed, accounts were taken from the witnesses and PCSO Fox was interviewed under criminal caution.
Our investigation began following a complaint referral from the force in March 2025. After concluding our investigation in July 2025 we referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, who authorised the charge.
Following the investigation, it was also agreed PCSO Fox has a case to answer for gross misconduct for alleged breaches of the police staff standards of professional behaviour in respect of her conduct. It will now be for the force to arrange a hearing.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/south-yorkshire-police-community-support-officer-sentenced-after-assaulting-man-doncaster
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Former Northumbria Police officer who sent inappropriate messages to a child guilty of misconduct in public office25/02/2026 09:10:00
A former Northumbria Police officer investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) who exchanged inappropriate messages with a vulnerable 14-year-old girl has been convicted of misconduct in public office.
Gross misconduct hearing for police over their treatment of man who died in Coventry19/02/2026 15:25:00
Three constables and a police community support officer (PCSO) will face gross misconduct proceedings over how they dealt with a man in a vulnerable situation who was found unwell at Coventry Central Library and later died in hospital.
Police officers acted in line with policy before death of man detained at Biddulph19/02/2026 13:20:00
An investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) concluded that Staffordshire Police officers acted appropriately and in line with policy prior to the death of a man detained in Stoke-on-Trent.
Investigation following death of man in Liverpool18/02/2026 09:10:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating following an incident in Liverpool in which a man died after being stopped by police.
Investigation launched following death of woman in WMP custody17/02/2026 12:20:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has declared an independent investigation following the death of a woman at a West Midlands Police (WMP) custody block.
Charing Cross investigation update – gross misconduct findings for nine officers, further investigations into officers' behaviour under way17/02/2026 09:10:00
A total of nine current or former police officers who featured in the BBC Panorama documentary on Charing Cross police station have been found to have committed gross misconduct, following the latest accelerated misconduct hearing held by the Met yesterday.
Community order for Nottinghamshire PC involved in fatal collision13/02/2026 14:15:00
A serving Nottinghamshire Police officer yesterday (Thursday 12 February) received a 12-month community order for causing the death of a man struck by the police van he was driving while taking a detainee into custody. It follows an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Two Lincs Police officers to be investigated over man’s death13/02/2026 10:10:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the conduct of two Lincolnshire Police officers following the death of a man shortly after his arrest.
Gross misconduct notices served to officers and staff involved in responding to Leicestershire summer camp poisoning case10/02/2026 09:10:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is to investigate several officers and staff at Leicestershire Police and Nottinghamshire Police over their response to safeguarding concerns at a summer camp where children were given sweets laced with tranquilliser.