South Yorkshire Police Community Support Officer sentenced after assaulting man in Doncaster

A South Yorkshire Police (SYP) Community Support Officer (PCSO) has been convicted of assault, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

At a one-day trial today (26 February) at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court, PCSO Paula Fox, 55, pleaded guilty to one count of assault by beating. She had pleaded not guilty at an earlier court hearing in October 2025.

The court heard that just after 3pm on 27 February 2025, PCSO Fox approached a man who was knelt forward on his hands and knees on the pavement outside of the Frenchgate Shopping Centre in Doncaster.

CCTV footage showed that after PSCO Fox approached the man from behind she aimed a kick between the man’s legs towards his genital area and he subsequently slumped to the ground.

Following the incident, two members of the public who witnessed the interaction made complaints about PCSO Fox.

PCSO Fox was given an eight-week curfew and must remain in her home between the hours of 7pm and 7am. She was also ordered to pay court costs of £400 with a surcharge of £114.

IOPC Director Emily Barry said: “PCSO Fox’s training would allow for the use of force in self-defence or assisting other officers. The evidence gathered showed the man was not presenting any threat to her or anyone else in the vicinity at the time. There was no lawful reason for the force used by PCSO Fox, as has been decided at court today.

“The incident was witnessed by members of the public who understandably expressed concerns about her actions, with two of the witnesses making a complaint to SYP that ultimately led to us carrying out an independent investigation.

“There was no indication that PCSO Fox tried to engage in conversation or employ any other tactic before the kick. Her actions, in assaulting a member of the public, have the potential to reflect negatively on police colleagues, as well as impacting on the professional relationships they have with the communities they serve.”

During the course of our investigation, CCTV footage from the area was obtained and analysed, accounts were taken from the witnesses and PCSO Fox was interviewed under criminal caution.

Our investigation began following a complaint referral from the force in March 2025. After concluding our investigation in July 2025 we referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, who authorised the charge.

Following the investigation, it was also agreed PCSO Fox has a case to answer for gross misconduct for alleged breaches of the police staff standards of professional behaviour in respect of her conduct. It will now be for the force to arrange a hearing.