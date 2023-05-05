Southampton man jailed for sexually assaulting a six-year-old

A man from Southampton who sexually assaulted a young girl and took indecent images of another child has been jailed for five-and-a-half-years.

John Shannon, 58, was arrested by the National Crime Agency in September 2022, after investigators identified a woman they believed had been the victim of child sexual abuse.

Enquiries established that in 2010, Shannon had sexually assaulted her while she was six years old and in his care.

He was released on conditional bail and NCA officers seized his phone and laptop for analysis. Child abuse material was recovered, including a category A video and 13 category C images of a man and a child.

Investigators were able to prove that it was Shannon in the photos and that he had taken them himself, with records showing he had travelled to the location where the photos were taken.

The child – a ten-year-old girl – was also identified and safeguarded.

Shannon was re-arrested in December 2022 and further charged in relation to the additional offences.

Earlier this year at Southampton Crown Court, Shannon pleaded guilty to five offences including the sexual assault of a child under 13, taking and possessing indecent images of children in categories A and C, and possession of an extreme pornographic image.

He was sentenced to five years and six months in prison and will be subject to an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

Graham Clare from the National Crime Agency said: