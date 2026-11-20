Environment Agency calls failure to learn from previous pollution “negligent”

Southern Water has been sanctioned to pay £525,000 after an underground sewer pipe in Herne Bay burst, forcing sewage up through a pavement and into the sea.

Environment Agency officers were sent to investigate the pollution incident in Fairfax Drive on 23 March 2024. They found sewage running past houses, into surface drains.

All day, effluent then travelled through a stream and into the sea, prompting warnings advising the public to stay out of the water.

Lindsay Faulkner, environment manager for the Environment Agency in Kent, said:

Yet again, this was avoidable pollution by Southern Water, which was negligent in not learning from history. The same underground pipe burst in 2022 and taught them nothing about a speedy, thorough response the second time. Sewers burst, and Southern Water should have responded to this pollution more quickly, with a proper contingency plan to deal with it, after the incident 15 months earlier.

As well as blaming them for the pollution, the Environment Agency said Southern Water should have acted quicker to stop the discharge.

The company failed to send enough tankers and temporary pipework to divert sewage from the local pumping station until well into the evening. This would have stopped the discharge sooner than the 8 hours it lasted.

Canterbury City Council put up temporary warning signs on the day of the pollution, advising the public to stay out of the water. The beach was effectively closed, with warnings remaining in place for 2 days.

Southern Water claimed cars parked on the pavement in Fairfax Drive put pressure on the pipes below, but investigators believed the force of sewage pumped through sewers caused the pipe to burst.

An estimated 7 litres of sewage per second spewed out of the pipe between shortly after 10am, when the incident began, and 6pm, when Southern Water finally stopped the deluge.

Tests of the polluted water showed levels of toxic ammonia significantly higher than elsewhere in the stream.

The £525,000 sanction is a variable monetary penalty from the Environment Agency, an alternative to prosecution. Southern Water also paid £11,152 to the Environment Agency in full costs.

This latest penalty for Southern Water comes weeks after they were fined almost £10m for sewage pollution elsewhere in Kent. Several incidents disrupted life and closed Kent beaches for days on end between 2019 and 2021.

Background:

22 September 2026: Southern Water fined £2.4m for Kent pollution

17 July 2026: Southern Water fined £7.1 million for sewage pollution

The Environment Agency’s original variable monetary penalty against Southern Water of £1m on 16 December 2025 was reduced to £525,000 on 17 November on appeal by the company, following a first-tier tribunal hearing on 30 September.