RUSI
|Printable version
Southern Yemen’s Power Shift: the Houthis and the UAE-Saudi Rivalry
While STC controlling the majority of Yemen’s southern littoral may constrain the Houthis’ ability to operationally expand attacks into the Gulf of Aden, the benefit may outweigh the costs.
The UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) launched a rapid military offensive across southern Yemen on 2 December 2025, seizing control of key districts in Hadramout, the country’s most resource-rich governorate, and consolidating its hold over Aden, the seat of the internationally recognized government, and large stretches of the southern coastline.
The operation represents the most consequential territorial shift since the 2022 UN-brokered truce, reshaping not only Yemen’s internal balance of power but also the broader security architecture of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. The UAE views southern Yemen as a key area of influence due to its resources and proximity to the Bab al-Mandeb Strait and major global shipping routes, placing it in a strong position to broaden its ambitions as a maritime security actor. The STC’s rapid territorial expansion risks consolidating Houthi (also known as Ansar Allah) control in north-western Yemen, further marginalising the internationally recognised government. The takeover of large swathes of the south has created friction with Saudi-backed government forces and complicated the UN-backed fragile ceasefire with the Houthi movement and broader peace efforts in Yemen. If this dynamic hardens, it could entrench a de facto North-South division, overturning Yemen’s unification of 1990.
The offensive brought STC forces into direct confrontation with the Saudi-supported internationally recognised government, represented by the Presidential Leadership Council (PLC), and its allies, including the Hadramawt Tribal Alliance, led by Sheikh Amr bin Habreish. In late November, Habreish deployed fighters to the PetroMasila oil infrastructure, Yemen’s largest oil company, resulting in the facility halting production. Sources in PetroMasila interviewed for this piece noted that the Saudi committee has urged the company to resume production to ensure that the Yemeni government can continue meeting its obligations towards the public sector.
Established in 2017 and composed of a coalition of southern armed factions and allied tribal groups, the STC is formally part of the UN-recognised Yemeni government but also presents itself as a representing a southern national movement. It is largely trained, supplied and financed by the United Arab Emirates, drawing on the support of Emirati-sponsored paramilitary units such as the Security Belt Forces, Giants Brigades and Hadrami Elite Forces.
The STC claims that its Operation ‘Promising Future’ aims to disrupt and dismantle the smuggling operations that have become entrenched in Hadhramaut ‘benefiting the terrorist Houthi militias and into hotbeds for the activities of extremist organisations such as ISIS and al-Qaeda . . . Given this reality, we state unequivocally that the South will never be a corridor for threatening regional security, a haven for terrorism or a logistical lifeline for the terrorist Houthi militias.’
Although Saudi Arabia and the UAE entered the Yemen war as coalition partners, their strategic goals have diverged substantially
However, the collapse of Yemeni government authority in the east and south-territories – areas outside Houthi control – creates a strategic vacuum that undermines stabilisation aims. With the PLC increasingly unable to consolidate governance and maintain security and public service delivery, its legitimacy erodes. This means the Houthis face fewer constraints in consolidating their western coastal strongholds and disruptive capabilities in Red Sea shipping lanes. The fragmentation within the Saudi-led coalition, now intensified by the STC takeover, solidifies Houthi dominance in the north-west and heightens risk to maritime security.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/southern-yemens-power-shift-houthis-and-uae-saudi-rivalry
Latest News from
RUSI
Chief of Defence Staff Sets out Vision in RUSI Annual Defence Lecture16/12/2025 16:15:00
Readiness, resilience and reconnecting society and the military at the heart of speech given to RUSI members, held in Banqueting House.
Russia’s First Oil Export to Afghanistan Via the Iranian Railways: a Closer Look16/12/2025 09:25:00
In a short time frame, the Khaf-Herat railroad received a flurry of Russian and Iranian oil shipments.
Maintaining the UK's Intelligence Edge in the Grey Zone15/12/2025 14:25:00
The UK’s intelligence community must adapt to stay ahead of intensifying hybrid threats that blur the line between war and peace.
RUSI Supports G20 to Advance Multilateral Action on Environmental Crimes12/12/2025 15:33:00
Commissioned by South Africa's G20 Presidency, RUSI delivered high-level analysis on the need to position environmental crime at the heart of the global agenda, leading to the G20 Cape Town Ministerial Declaration on Crimes that Affect the Environment – hailed as a historic first.
The Trump Corollary to the Monroe Doctrine: Crisis or Opportunity?12/12/2025 14:25:00
President Trump’s new corollary to the Monroe doctrine will provide more triggers for forceful action in the Western Hemisphere, but the focus on Latin America could motivate the US toward more cooperation.
National Security Marks Chile’s Presidential Runoff10/12/2025 09:25:00
The vote pits left- and right-wing approaches to tackling crime and redefining the country’s alignment with global partners.
Britain’s Economic and Military Dividend from Supporting Ukraine09/12/2025 14:25:00
Can Britain afford not to support Ukraine, risking a security environment with a triumphant Russia?
The Government Needs to Send a Wake-Up Call on Research Security05/12/2025 14:25:00
Without fundamental cultural change among academics, research security will become a box-ticking exercise for universities.
Tragedy of the West: Sacrificing Ukraine and the Rules-Based Order04/12/2025 14:25:00
The result of Russia's war of aggression is a product of the ambivalence of the West, which by turns supported Ukraine's defence in the conflict and refused to escalate its response to a level consistent with the threat Russia poses. The rules-based order is at stake, and Ukraine stands alone in its defence.