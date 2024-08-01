Southport – statement from TUC North West and affiliated unions (31 July 2024).

The horrific events that took place in Southport on Monday 29th July have left us all in shock. There are few words to convey the emotions many are feeling. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those who have died and are receiving treatment for their injuries. They should be the priority for everyone who cares about what has happened.

Whilst what took place leaves a dark shadow, we have seen some of the best of us. Our emergency service workers who rushed to danger, who provided and continue to provide life-saving care. Our public service workers providing ongoing care and support and practical help. Our teachers and support staff in the schools attended by young people affected and our community organisations who have stepped up to help and provide counselling. So many other individuals, local businesses and organisations who are giving their time and expertise. They all deserve our gratitude. They have discharged their duty professionally, diligently and with compassion for their community.

This is why yesterday’s events have left us angry and saddened. When the energy and efforts of all should be on those affected by Monday’s events, others have sought to use them to divide and spread hate, based on mistruths and unverified information. It is shameful that they have attacked emergency service workers, destroyed property of those coming to terms with what has happened and added to the distress of the families and local community. Once again, it is a diverse range of front-line workers and community activists who have stepped up today to repair damage – material, physical and emotional.

Southport and our communities do not need to meet violence with further violence. Whipping up hate and fear is not acceptable.

As trade unions in the region, we will continue to work with our members in workplaces across Southport and beyond, to provide practical support and solidarity and defeat the narrative of hate.