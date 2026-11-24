UK Government’s Sovereign AI Fund and the National Security Strategic Investment Fund (NSSIF) invest in AI defence firm Agon.

UK Government’s Sovereign AI Fund and the National Security Strategic Investment Fund (NSSIF) invest in Agon

Founded in the UK, Agon is developing the infrastructure needed to train, validate and orchestrate autonomous defence systems

Backing British companies will strengthen sovereign capabilities, reduce reliance on overseas technology and support highly skilled jobs and industrial renewal across the country

Agon, a defence AI startup founded in the UK by former British Army officer Tristam Constant and co-founder of defence unicorn Cambridge Aerospace, Junaid Hussain, has secured backing from the UK Government’s Sovereign AI Fund and the National Security Strategic Investment Fund. Both Funds are contributing to a Series A round worth $70 million, valuing Agon at $450 million.

The investment, announced yesterday [Monday 23 November], will help strengthen the UK’s sovereign capabilities when it comes to the use of AI for defence - reducing dependence on overseas infrastructure, and ensuring that British scientific and technical excellence converts into industrial strength and greater resilience.

Agon is developing the infrastructure needed to train and test AI systems used for defence, which could include AI tools to help defend against drone attacks, or ensuring that AI tools still work as intended when their communications are disrupted by an adversary. Currently, much of this training needs to be done in the real world, which is time-consuming and expensive. Agon is building a ‘virtual battlefield’ where AI models can be rapidly and affordably tested against realistic simulations of the situations they might encounter.

Based in London and with a second office in Berlin, the company is also being backed by the likes of Northzone, Lakestar, XYZ and Lux Capital. Yesterday’s round means that Agon has now raised a total of $100 million to date.

AI is reshaping the battlefield. Ethically, responsibly and rapidly implementing AI tools for defence will be critical to ensuring the UK’s capacity to deter, fight, and defeat its adversaries. Through Sovereign AI, the government is backing British AI innovators and founders who are building the tools our military needs to keep ahead in the AI era. By anchoring these critical capabilities on home soil, the government is prioritising our national security, which is the first responsibility of any government, and ensuring the economic returns of technological breakthroughs directly benefit British workers.

The National Security Strategic Investment Fund (NSSIF) invests in pioneering dual-use technologies that strengthen the UK’s national security and defence. By backing innovative companies developing strategically important capabilities, NSSIF helps enhance the nation’s security, resilience and technological advantage. Its investment in Agon reflects a continued commitment to technologies with clear national security relevance and the potential to deliver lasting impact.

AI Minister Kanishka Narayan yesterday said:

AI is rapidly transforming how wars are fought, from the use of drones through to how rapidly soldiers can interpret battlefield information. The UK needs sovereign defence AI capabilities to bolster our national security in this new era. But not only that, Britain is well-placed to lead efforts to ensure these technologies are reliable, trustworthy, and deployed responsibly. Agon’s work will make a valuable contribution to this work: not just British-made AI that our military can use to keep us safe, but defence AI that’s been built in the right way.

Tristam Constant, Co-Founder and CEO of Agon, yesterday said:

Europe is in an AI arms race as we enter the era of agentic warfare: intelligent agents and machines that will need to understand their environment, make decisions and adapt at a speed and scale that humans alone cannot match. We exist to build the sovereign infrastructure and AI foundation models to allow us to train, test, and evolve autonomous defence systems - in Europe, for Europe - to outperform adversary capabilities. Alongside our existing investors, we are delighted to welcome the UK Sovereign AI Fund and NSSIF as investors for this next stage. The fact that they have chosen Agon for their first investment together is a strong endorsement of our mission and the strategic importance of sovereign defence AI.

Junaid Hussain, co-founder of Agon, added:

Agon was born out of a project to bring together a coalition of European founders, operators, researchers, veterans, investors, and governments to build what we collectively believe to be urgently needed for our sovereignty and safety. Europe cannot afford to outsource the foundational AI capabilities on which its future security will depend. We founded Agon to build that capability here, giving European defence the infrastructure and models it needs to retain technological advantage. With $100 million now raised, we have the resources to accelerate that mission.

Sovereign AI Investor Will Bushby yesterday said:

Defence AI is too important to leave to others. It’s not enough for the UK and Europe to be able to deploy this technology, we need to be able to build it too. Tristam and Junaid bring real domain experience and a clear sense of what needs building, and they’ve already pulled together a stellar team across AI and defence. We’re really excited to back them as they build it here.

At the Budget, the Chancellor announced an additional £140 million backing for the Sovereign AI Fund, solidifying the Fund as a core component of the government’s sovereign AI objectives. The Chancellor also announced that Sovereign AI would expand into a new focus area of Physical and Industrial AI, building on the UK’s leading research base and growing strengths in areas such as robotics, autonomous systems and advanced manufacturing.

Sovereign AI is the government’s big bet on promising early-stage AI companies to help them grow, scale and succeed from Britain, offering a range of backing to high-potential AI businesses that are starting out on British shores.

Combining the pace and ambition of venture capital with the weight of the state behind it, Sovereign AI is moving fast, backing ambition and cutting through the red tape that so often holds brilliant ideas back, so they can go on to succeed globally.

All of the startups Sovereign AI supports have a meaningful presence here in the UK, and create well paid jobs right across the country - supporting the Government’s ambition for good growth in every postcode. These startups are all firmly anchored in the UK with either their founders, leadership, operating headquarters or a large proportion of their talent based here in Britain.

A spokesperson for the National Security Strategic Investment Fund (NSSIF) yesterday said:

We’re proud to invest in Agon, which is developing infrastructure with the potential to support the next generation of AI capabilities for national security and defence. Its approach addresses an important challenge: enabling advanced systems to be developed, tested and evaluated in realistic operational environments. This is our first investment directly alongside Sovereign AI, demonstrating how government-backed investors can collaborate to accelerate strategically important technologies, and to help innovative UK companies to develop and scale in alignment with long-term national interests.

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