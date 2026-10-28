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Sovereign AI for Central Government
Central government has an opportunity to use artificial intelligence (AI) to improve productivity, modernise services and help civil servants make better use of information. But as AI becomes more embedded in government operations, departments must consider how to adopt these capabilities while retaining control over the technology they rely on.
This is about more than where data is stored. It includes who develops and governs AI models, where they operate, how sensitive information is handled and what control government retains over critical capabilities. Sovereign AI provides a framework for addressing these questions as part of digital transformation.
Why Sovereign AI Matters to Central Government
Government departments manage sensitive information, deliver critical public services and make decisions with significant consequences for individuals and communities. Information security, accountability and public trust are fundamental.
AI can help process complex information, make knowledge easier to find and support analysis across large datasets, reducing administrative effort and improving access to information. These benefits must be balanced against the need to maintain control over the technology underpinning government services, including dependencies on externally developed models and infrastructure.
Sovereign AI can help departments maintain greater control over the models, infrastructure, data and governance supporting AI. This does not mean every application needs a sovereign model. The priority is to identify where greater control matters most, based on information sensitivity, security requirements and strategic importance.
Sovereign AI Within an Enterprise AI Platform
A sovereign AI model is important, but it is not a complete AI strategy. Departments need an environment where different AI capabilities can be used appropriately, with clear controls over data access, security, governance and deployment.
An enterprise AI platform provides this framework, bringing together data foundations, model access, governance, security and operational oversight. It helps departments manage models and AI applications as part of a joined-up approach rather than treating each initiative as a separate project.
Within this architecture, sovereign AI can sit alongside other models and services. Some use cases may suit commercial models, while others may require greater control over the model, its operating environment or the information it processes. The aim is to help departments choose and deploy AI in line with their requirements, rather than making every capability sovereign by default.
Telefónica Tech and Cosine: Supporting Britain's Sovereign AI Capability
Telefónica Tech is working with Cosine to help shape Britain's first sovereign frontier AI model, being developed with UK Government support.
The collaboration combines Cosine's model development with Telefónica Tech's expertise in data, AI, governance, security and enterprise technology. For central government, this creates an opportunity to explore how a UK-developed sovereign model could support departmental requirements and fit within existing technology environments.
Identifying relevant use cases, understanding deployment constraints and establishing appropriate governance will be important to translating the capability into practical value.
Learn more about the partnership.
Preparing for Sovereign AI Adoption
Departments can begin preparing now by assessing data readiness, reviewing AI governance, clarifying security and deployment requirements, and prioritising use cases where greater sovereignty could make a meaningful difference.
They should also consider how a sovereign model would fit within their wider enterprise AI platform and technology strategy, working alongside existing AI investments rather than as a standalone capability. Understanding these requirements will help departments evaluate options and prepare for deployment when suitable capabilities become available.
Through its collaboration with Cosine, Telefónica Tech is helping connect Britain's sovereign AI development with the needs of organisations that may use it.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/insights/guest-insights/sovereign-ai-for-central-government
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