Space projects led by STFC RAL Space set to receive over £2.4 million

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) Secretary Peter Kyle announced a £33 million programme for 23 national space projects.

Credit: iStock, Getty Images Plus, via Getty Images

DSIT Secretary of State Peter Kyle has unveiled a £33 million programme at Farnborough Airshow for 23 national space projects, including three projects to be spearheaded by RAL Space, operated by the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC).

The £33 million investment, part of the UK Space Agency’s National Space Innovation Programme, aims to foster high-potential technologies, drive innovation and stimulate growth across the UK.

STFC RAL Space is leading three of the 23 projects announced yesterday. These initiatives will support early-stage technologies and applications, enhancing their readiness for commercial and scientific development, including the use of satellite imagery.

RAL Space projects driving UK space innovation

Solar Coronagraph for OPErations (SCOPE)

Funding received: £770,000

Led by RAL Space, this project aims to develop and test the SCOPE coronagraph which images solar coronal mass ejections (CMEs).

This technology will enhance our ability to predict CME arrivals, thereby improving space weather forecasting.

Drilling and Integrated GigaHertz-Generated Energy Resource (DIGGER) for Lunar and Asteroid Applications

Funding received: £850,000

In partnership with the University of Strathclyde, UK Atomic Energy Authority and SJE Space, RAL Space is conducting a feasibility study to adapt terrestrial directed energy drilling for space applications, particularly lunar exploration.

This project is crucial for enabling sustainable presence and resource utilisation beyond Earth.

Direct Detection Receivers for Millimetre Wave Radiometry

Funding received: £830,000

Collaborating with the University of Glasgow and Spire Global, RAL Space is developing low noise amplifier detector technology for next-generation atmospheric remote sensing instrumentation.

This technology has applications in weather prediction, millimetre wave non-destructive testing, short pulse laser and synchrotron diagnostics, security imaging and theft prevention.

These projects underscore UK Research and Innovation’s dedication to advancing space technology and its applications, solidifying the UK’s position as a leader in the global space industry.

RAL Space crucial role in advancing weather forecasting

In addition to these projects, RAL Space is also supporting one of the eight major projects under the programme.

This project, led by Spire Global, focuses on developing OHMS-Sat, a technology that will provide unique weather forecasting data to global weather prediction centres.

Operational Hyperspectral Microwave Sounder-Satellite (OHMS-Sat)

Funding received: £3.5 million

This project is led by Spire Global in partnership with STAR-Dundee, the Met Office and STFC RAL Space.

This project will build on the prior developments of the Hyperspectral Microwave Sounder to accelerate it towards an operational mission to supply weather forecasting data to global numerical weather prediction centres and create unique weather products.

Backing the growth of UK space companies

