Spanish national charged after huge Manchester Airport cannabis seizure

A Spanish national has been charged with drug smuggling offences by the National Crime Agency after eight suitcases packed with cannabis were found at Manchester Airport.

51-year-old Fernando Jacobo Mayans Fuster, from Zaragoza in Spain, arrived into the airport on Wednesday 1 May, having flown from Los Angeles in the US, via London Heathrow.

He was arrested after Border Force officers located 278 packages in eight separate bags.

A number of the bags had been checked-in in the names of his children, who were travelling with him.

In total more than 158 kilos of cannabis was recovered, which would have had a street value of around £1 million if sold in the UK.

After being interviewed by NCA investigators Mayans Fuster was charged with importing class B drugs.

He is expected to appear before Stockport magistrates later today, Friday 3 May.

NCA senior investigating officer Charles Lee said: