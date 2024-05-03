National Crime Agency
Spanish national charged after huge Manchester Airport cannabis seizure
A Spanish national has been charged with drug smuggling offences by the National Crime Agency after eight suitcases packed with cannabis were found at Manchester Airport.
51-year-old Fernando Jacobo Mayans Fuster, from Zaragoza in Spain, arrived into the airport on Wednesday 1 May, having flown from Los Angeles in the US, via London Heathrow.
He was arrested after Border Force officers located 278 packages in eight separate bags.
A number of the bags had been checked-in in the names of his children, who were travelling with him.
In total more than 158 kilos of cannabis was recovered, which would have had a street value of around £1 million if sold in the UK.
After being interviewed by NCA investigators Mayans Fuster was charged with importing class B drugs.
He is expected to appear before Stockport magistrates later today, Friday 3 May.
NCA senior investigating officer Charles Lee said:
“This is one of the biggest cannabis seizures we have seen at Manchester Airport in recent years. The drugs would have generated significant profits.
“NCA officers are determined to work with our partners at Border Force to stop drug smuggling and disrupt the criminal networks behind it.”
Original article link: https://nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/spanish-national-charged-after-huge-manchester-airport-cannabis-seizure
