Spanish national jailed following large Manchester Airport cannabis seizure

A Spanish man who attempted to smuggle almost 160 kilos of cannabis into the UK via Manchester Airport has been jailed for more than three years.

Fernando Jacobo Mayans Fuster, from Zaragoza in Spain, arrived on 1 May this year, having flown from Los Angeles in the US, via London Heathrow.

He was arrested after Border Force officers located 278 packages in eight separate bags.

Three of the bags had been checked-in in the names of his three children, aged 11 to 15, who were travelling with him.

Mayans Fuster was arrested by officers from the National Crime Agency and confirmed he had been in the USA for 10 days, that he lived in Spain and a friend had given him the suitcases, adding: “I’m in a lot of trouble”.

In total, just under 160 kilos of cannabis was recovered, with an estimated street value of £4.8 million if sold in the UK.

After being interviewed by NCA investigators, Mayans Fuster was charged with importing class B drugs. He pleaded guilty at Stockport Magistrates Court on 3 May and was sentenced to 40 months imprisonment at Manchester Minshull St Crown Court on Friday (19 July).

Mayans Fuster’s children are now being looked after by relatives.

Acting NCA Branch Commander Charles Lee said: “This was a significant amount of cannabis, one of the largest seizures of its kind at Manchester Airport.

“It was all the more shocking due to the fact that Mayans Fuster was prepared to bring these illegal drugs into the UK in suitcases bearing the names of his children.

“NCA officers work alongside our partners at Border Force to prevent drug smuggling and dismantle the criminal networks behind it.”

There has been an increase in arrests for cannabis trafficking at UK airports over the past couple of years.

Gangs can make significant profits by selling and smuggling high-quality cannabis legally grown in the USA, Canada and Thailand illegally in the UK.

The NCA would appeal to anyone who is approached to engage in smuggling to think very carefully about the potential consequences of their actions, which could include a prison sentence.