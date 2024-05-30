Northern Ireland Assembly
Speaker Hosts 'Lighting Their Legacy' Event - Marking the 80th Anniversary of the D Day Landings
The Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, Edwin Poots MLA, recently (28 May 2024) hosted an event at Parliament Buildings to mark the 80th Anniversary of the D Day Landings.
As part of the event, the Speaker, who was joined by a veteran of the D Day landings, Mr George Horner, lit a beacon in the Great Hall of Parliament Buildings to symbolise the passing ‘of the torch’ from D Day veterans to a new generation. A bagpiper played at the event and children from Forge Integrated Primary School choir also provided a short performance.
Following the event, the Speaker Edwin Poots MLA recently said:
“It is an honour to commemorate one of the most pivotal moments of World War II, and to take this time today to remember and recognise the incredible bravery, sacrifice and valour of everyone involved.
“As a society, we owe a huge debt of gratitude to the young men who so courageously took part in D Day.”
The Speaker concluded:
“Events like these, bringing together that generation and the younger generation are so important in ensuring that the legacy of heroism is passed on and never forgotten.”
Notes to Editor:
- The recent event was part of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s ‘Lighting Their Legacy’ programme which has seen events across the UK, as well as in Italy and France. The programme aims to build connections between veterans and young people, bringing people together to pass the Torch of Commemoration to the next generation.
