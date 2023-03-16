Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
|Printable version
Spearheading research into shockwaves to help injured soldiers
Scientist Abi Spear explains how connections are one of the most important aspects of her incredible work in regenerative medicine.
The whole way that I work really is about partnerships.
Senior Principal Scientist Abi Spear explains how connections are one of the most important aspects of her incredible work in regenerative medicine.
Abi currently leads work that involves a pioneering trial which sees small human muscles grown in a dish exposed to an explosive shockwave.
This collaborative work, with Oxford and Loughborough Universities, aims to assess the effect of a blast event on the way wounds heal (or don’t heal) over time.
The research aims to help members of the armed forces injured in combat and is one of numerous projects Abi has led in her 16 years at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) which aims to help members of the armed forces injured in combat.
She yesterday said:
We do quite a lot of work with academic collaborators externally and also bringing other funders together.
I think that’s definitely where I’m at my happiest bringing a big multi-disciplinary team together.
She went on to explain that with funding from Dstl, scientists at the University of Bristol and Cambridge University are looking at how they can grow the cellular component of blood – red blood cells and platelets.
This work is about achieving a sustainable supply of blood to treat soldiers when they are injured on the front line.
Abi yesterday said:
Every now and again, you think, yeah, this is not what everyone does with their day.
It’s a real privilege to work with Dstl and I wouldn’t have been here as long if I didn’t really enjoy it
Abi is also on a part-time secondment as a liaison officer with the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council, part of UK Research and Innovation.
This role highlights the important relationship between Dstl and the research councils in supporting world-leading science and technology.
In 2022 Abi co-hosted the first UK Defence Surgical Research Conference at the Tower of London with the aim of more closely linking the spheres of defence and medicine.
Dstl connects its world-class people with the top minds from academia, industry and the military to make the science and technology it delivers as impactful as possible.
Would you like to have an incredible career? Check out our amazing opportunities!
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/case-studies/spearheading-research-into-shockwaves-to-help-injured-soldiers
Latest News from
Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
Research to improve gut health of military personnel overseas14/03/2023 10:05:00
Dstl funds research into gut health which could improve the operational effectiveness of troops deployed overseas.
£7m investment in Electromagnetic Environment Hub13/03/2023 11:10:00
Academics will work in collaboration with industry partners to drive innovation in electromagnetic activities and enhance defence capabilities.
AI Fest 5: bringing together top minds in artificial intelligence10/03/2023 12:10:00
Representatives from government, industry and academia can register to explore how we can safely adopt AI in a way that saves lives and strengthens our security.
Joint outcome statement: UK-India round seven FTA negotiations06/03/2023 11:20:00
Round seven of negotiations for a free trade agreement between the United Kingdom and the Republic of India
Plan to forge a better Britain through science and technology unveiled06/03/2023 11:05:00
The Prime Minister and Technology Secretary today launched the government’s plan to cement the UK’s place as a science and technology superpower by 2030.
Futuristic visions from sci-fi writers offer insights for defence28/02/2023 10:15:00
The world-class teams at Dstl work with the top minds from across military, academia, industry… and now science fiction.
January sees highest level of energy bill support reach vulnerable households20/02/2023 11:15:00
New official statistics show record numbers of households took up the government support on offer for energy bills.
Inspired by nature: chance to collaborate on underwater technology31/01/2023 12:15:00
Funding from NavyX and Dstl will back PhD programmes researching new methods of underwater propulsion and design, taking cues from the natural world.