Special delivery! First baby bundles land on doorsteps in Wales

From today [Monday, February 2] ‘baby bundles’ – a gift of essential supplies – will begin to be delivered to expectant families in Flying Start areas of Wales.

Mum-to-be Mollie Young from Newport will be the first to receive a bundle which will be hand-delivered this morning [Monday, February 2] by Dawn Bowden, the Minister for Children and Social Care.

The baby bundles, funded by the Welsh Government, contain essential items to support new parents and their babies. This includes:

0 to 6 months clothing

blankets

bibs

muslin cloths

a thermometer

a bilingual book

a playmat

The boxes also include useful information and advice about parenting and support programmes.

Ms Young said:

I was surprised when my midwife told me I could get a parcel of baby clothes and other items before the baby arrives. It’s a fantastic idea and a real practical help.

Dawn Bowden, Minister for Children and Social Care said:

Baby bundles are a tangible and meaningful support for families at an important – but often expensive – time in their lives. The contents have been chosen based on what parents told us in the initial pilot about which items would make the biggest difference to them. So, I’m sure Mollie, and the thousands of other parents who will receive baby bundles, will be delighted with them. I’m immensely proud that the work that has gone into producing, packing and fulfilling the bundles also supports jobs and businesses here in Wales.

Eligible families register for a bundle through their midwife and the bundles are delivered between 32 and 34 weeks of pregnancy. Midwives can also register a limited number of families, who live outside Flying Start areas, but are particularly in need of support.

In addition to supporting families in Flying Start communities, the programme is helping create and sustain jobs and apprenticeships by using Welsh-based suppliers and social enterprises to produce and assemble the boxes and their contents.

Bibs, hats, hooded towels and reuseable breast pads for the bundles are produced by Elite Clothing, a social enterprise based in Ebbw Vale, while the packages are assembled by the Merthyr Tydfil Institute for the Blind. Customer support is handled by Case-UK, also based in Merthyr, who have been able to create 5 new jobs (including 2 apprenticeship opportunities) thanks to the scheme.

Petra Kennedy, Deputy CEO, Merthyr Tydfil Institute for the Blind (MTIB), said:

MTIB are thrilled to be involved in the exciting Welsh Baby Bundle project. As a longstanding Welsh charity, this project will not only help provide sustainability for our organisation but also sustained employment for our disabled workforce as well as offering opportunities for more disabled and disadvantaged people to gain skills and employment.

Beverley Walsh, Head of Business Services at APS Group, Managing Agent of Baby Bundles Contract, said: