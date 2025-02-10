NCFE
Special recognition award to mark 80th anniversary of groundbreaking industry qualifications
A new national award has been announced to mark 80 years since the launch of industry qualifications that have gone on to transform the sector.
The CACHE Outstanding Achievement award will celebrate learners, educators and frontline workers in education, early years and social care who have gone above and beyond to help others, found new and innovative ways of working, or shown incredible dedication to their profession.
Developed by the education charity and specialist awarding organisation NCFE for its annual Aspiration Awards, it forms part of a year-long celebration to recognise the milestone and the incredible impact the education and early years and social care sectors have on society.
Julie Hyde, Director of External and Regulatory Affairs at NCFE, said:
“This is a landmark year for CACHE qualifications which continue to play an integral role in supporting people into the sector, driving new skills, and empowering fantastic and rewarding careers.
“While we know there are many challenges faced by the industry, it’s right that we take these moments to celebrate those on the frontline who are making a difference for others every single day. They are our sector heroes who deserve to be in the spotlight.
“Whether you are currently working towards your CACHE qualification, teaching others on theirs, or already qualified and putting those skills into practice, we want to hear your stories! Let’s shout about the brilliant work that too often goes under the radar.”
CACHE was originally established in 1945 by the Ministry of Health under the name of the National Nursery Examination Board (NNEB). In 1947, the NNEB set the syllabus for their first national exam. Later, in 1994, the NNEB merged with the Council for Early Years Awards to form CACHE, before also incorporating the National Association for Maternal and Child Welfare in 2001.
Finally, in 2015, CACHE became part of NCFE, and its qualifications continue to drive professionalisation in the education and early years and health and social care sectors today.
NCFE Aspiration Awards are now in their 8th year and celebrate learners, educators and apprentices from across vocational and technical education. Last year, Ellie Burke was named Apprentice of the Year after overcoming a range of challenges.
Ellie faced an uncertain future after a family bereavement, struggling with her confidence due to alopecia, and caring for her brother who has Down’s Syndrome. But after those same caring responsibilities sparked an interest in helping others, and a transformative 12-week course with the Prince’s Trust, she secured an opportunity with Rochdale Training.
After beginning her Level 2 Health and Social Care apprenticeship, Ellie’s confidence soared and she flourished academically and personally, completing numerous additional qualifications. Beyond the classroom, Ellie works with individuals with mental and physical healthcare needs at Gateway Leisure in Rochdale which allows her to follow her passion for the care sector.
She said: “The apprenticeship has helped me to become a better person and a better support worker. It’s allowed me to build on skills that I never thought I had.”
The deadline for submitting an entry to the Aspiration Awards is Friday 21 February 2025. To find out more and to enter visit the Aspiration Awards homepage.
