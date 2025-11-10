Special review of the EHRC’s accreditation not warranted

The Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions’ Sub-Committee on Accreditation (SCA) has confirmed that a special review of the Equality and Human Rights Commission’s accreditation is not warranted.

Earlier this year, one advocacy group and six individuals wrote separately to the SCA, asking for the EHRC’s 'A' status accreditation as a National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) to be reviewed. On 23 October, several other advocacy organisations announced further submissions to the SCA.

The SCA met for its second scheduled session of 2025 in October. It decided that a special review of the EHRC was not required at this time.

The SCA last undertook a special review of the EHRC’s accreditation in 2024, concluding that it remained fully compliant with the ‘Paris Principles’, which provide the benchmark for high-performing, independent National Human Rights Institutions. The EHRC has previously retained its ‘A’ status as part of routine accreditation processes in 2022, 2015 and 2008.

Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said: