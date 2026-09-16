Specialised Committee on the Implementation of the Windsor Framework: Joint Statement

The Specialised Committee on the Implementation of the Windsor Framework met in London yesterday, co-chaired by officials from the UK Government and the European Commission.

The co-chairs discussed the implementation of the Windsor Framework since the last meeting on 7 May 2026. They reaffirmed the ongoing and shared commitment between the UK and EU to continue to work for the full, timely, and faithful implementation of the Windsor Framework across all its articles.

They noted the actions carried out across areas for the benefit of people and businesses in Northern Ireland, and the remaining work to be undertaken to deliver in full the safeguards underpinning the flexibilities for the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

In the sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) area, the co-chairs noted the effective functioning of the SPS inspection facilities and individual labelling requirements, whilst progress is needed on remaining pending issues, including full compliance of certificates, box-level labelling and ensuring that only compliant goods are authorised for movements.

The co-chairs reviewed the work undertaken in the areas of trade and customs. They confirmed that no customs duties are to be paid for business to consumers parcels subject to the Windsor Framework facilitations. The co-chairs recognised the improvements to the Duty Reimbursement Scheme for the benefit of businesses in Northern Ireland since May 2026 and welcomed that the EU measure on steel from July 2026 provides the same volumes for steel of UK origin moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland as the previous solution under the Windsor Framework. The co-chairs however also noted the focus needed to ensure that the Windsor Framework arrangements in the customs area are properly implemented in all their aspects.

The co-chairs took stock of the work of the Joint Consultative Working Group and its structured sub-groups.

They reiterated the importance of continued joint engagement with Northern Ireland business and civic society stakeholders as work on the Windsor Framework is taken forward.

The co-chairs also noted that the Enhanced Coordination Mechanism on VAT and Excise held its second meeting and discussed ongoing bilateral work on VAT under the Windsor Framework.