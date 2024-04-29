Cabinet Office
Specialised Committee on the Implementation of the Windsor Framework: joint statement, 25 April 2024
The UK Government and European Commission recently (26 April 2024) gave a statement after the Specialised Committee on the Implementation of the Windsor Framework meeting.
The Specialised Committee on the Implementation of the Windsor Framework met recently in London, co-chaired by officials from the UK Government and the European Commission.
The Committee co-chairs noted the restoration of the Northern Ireland institutions in February 2024, and welcomed the significant investment into cross-border intercity rail services between Belfast and Dublin under the PEACE PLUS programme announced in April 2024.
The co-chairs took stock of the work undertaken by both sides on the implementation of the Windsor Framework since the last meeting on 24 January 2024. In particular, they discussed the implementation of the Windsor Framework in the areas of agri-food and customs, in light of the provisions that took effect in Autumn 2023. In that context, the co-chairs took stock of their preparations for the forthcoming UK-EU Joint Committee.
Having discussed the outstanding issues as well as the upcoming milestones, they agreed that intensive work should continue, with renewed efforts and commitment, to ensure the full implementation of all the elements of the Framework in a faithful and timely way.
The Committee co-chairs also took stock of the work of the Joint Consultative Working Group and its structured sub-groups. They reiterated the importance of continued joint engagement with Northern Ireland stakeholders.
