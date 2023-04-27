Specialised Committee on the implementation of the Windsor Framework: joint statement, 27 April 2023

The UK government and EU gave a statement following their Specialised Committee on the Implementation of the Windsor Framework meeting in London.

Joint statement by the UK government and European Commission:

The Specialised Committee on the implementation of the Windsor Framework met today, 27 April 2023, in London. The meeting was co-chaired by officials from the UK Government and the European Commission.

This was the first meeting of the Specialised Committee following the meeting of the EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee held in London on 24 March 2023, where the European Union and the United Kingdom adopted the new arrangements relating to the Windsor Framework and agreed to work together intensively and faithfully for the implementation of all the elements of the Windsor Framework.

The Specialised Committee co-chairs took stock of the work already undertaken and considered the next steps required for the implementation of the Framework, including as regards movement of goods, agri-food, medicines and VAT & excise.

The Commission and the UK Government also took stock of the work of the Joint Consultative Working Group and noted the adoption of its amended rules of procedure, allowing for the establishment of structured sub-groups to assist the Working Group in carrying out its functions.

In addition, the UK Government and the Commission reiterated the importance of engagement with business groups, civil society and other stakeholders in Northern Ireland as work on the Windsor Framework is taken forward.