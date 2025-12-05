Specialised Committee on the Implementation of the Windsor Framework: Joint Statement, 3 December 2025

The UK Government and European Commission gave a statement after the Specialised Committee on the Implementation of the Windsor Framework meeting.

The Specialised Committee on the Implementation of the Windsor Framework met recently, co-chaired by officials from the European Commission and the UK Government.

The co-chairs took stock of the implementation of the Windsor Framework since the last meeting on 2 October 2025. They reaffirmed the importance of continued work to deliver the full, timely, and faithful implementation of the Windsor Framework.

They noted further progress in some areas of the Windsor Framework’s implementation and the important work that remains to be undertaken, in particular to deliver in full the safeguards underpinning the flexibilities for the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

In the sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) area, they noted the positive trajectory on the implementation of the individual labelling requirements and the operational delivery of all SPS inspection facilities, as well as the progress in the provision of information in the general SPS certificates. They welcomed the reduction of the frequency of SPS identity checks from 10 to 8%, which will lead to a smoother flow for agri-foods in the context of the Northern Ireland Retail Movement Scheme. The co-chairs also agreed that progress should continue to be made at high pace on all pending issues and in particular in achieving full compliance of certificates and ensuring that flexibilities are applied for compliant goods only.

The co-chairs also took stock of the ongoing work in the area of customs. They noted the progress made on the access granted to Union representatives to most UK IT systems and tasked further technical work that should lead to full IT access across all systems as a matter of urgency. Further work to ensure that the Windsor Framework arrangements in the customs and trade area are implemented properly should also continue.

They also noted that the Windsor Framework rules on veterinary medicines start applying in full on 1 January 2026.

The co-chairs took stock of the work of the Joint Consultative Working Group and its structured sub-groups.

They reiterated the importance of continued joint engagement with Northern Ireland stakeholders.

The co-chairs also continued the exchange of views on the implications of the Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Resilience Acts for the proper functioning of the Windsor Framework, in line with Article 13(4) of the Windsor Framework, following on from the delegation of that responsibility by the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee. They noted they would report to the Joint Committee at the next meeting with the aim to conclude the exchange of views at pace.

