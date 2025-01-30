Scottish Government
|Printable version
Specialist, Specialty and Associate Specialist Doctors accept pay offer
£7.2 million investment in 2024-25 pay.
Specialist, Specialty and Associate Specialist (SAS) doctors across Scotland have voted to accept a £7.2 million investment in their pay, ensuring it remains competitive with other UK nations.
The pay deal will see uplifts of between 6% and 10%, backdated to 1 April 2024.
Health Secretary Neil Gray said:
“I am very pleased that Specialist, Associate Specialist and Specialty doctors in Scotland have voted to accept the Scottish Government’s pay offer.
“It builds on the contract reform and investment we made in 2022 and ensures that these doctors will stay competitively paid in Scotland.
“I am very grateful for the patience of all our SAS doctors and I’m delighted we have been able to work together to achieve this deal.”
Background
- SAS doctors are experienced and qualified medical professionals. They typically work in hospital settings and have chosen not to pursue the formal consultant path, although many have substantial clinical experience.
- The new pay deal for Specialist, Associate Specialist and Specialty doctors means a Specialist doctor, on the 2022 contract, will receive a salary increase of £8,872 in 2024-25
- A Specialty doctor, on pay point 14, will see a rise of £5,441 over the same period
- A full breakdown of the new 2024-25 pay scales can be found here.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/specialty-and-associate-specialist-doctors-accept-pay-offer/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Impact of Brexit on Scottish Trade30/01/2025 15:05:00
Analysis published today by the Office of the Chief Economic Advisor has estimated Brexit trade barriers could impact Scotland’s economy by £4 billion.
Improving lives for people with learning disabilities30/01/2025 13:05:00
People with learning disabilities will be supported to reach their full potential through a £1.6 million fund.
Modelling impacts of free trade agreements on the Scottish economy30/01/2025 12:05:00
This report explores the modelled impact of several free trade agreements on the Scottish economy, including the UK–EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement. It considers the impact on the economy as a whole, as well as at a sectoral level, utilising Gravity modelling and Computable General Equilibrium.
Investing in community energy30/01/2025 11:20:00
£9 million for community energy generation and energy efficiency improvements.
Monthly GDP Estimates for November29/01/2025 16:05:00
An Official Statistics in Development publication for Scotland
New approaches to eradicating child poverty29/01/2025 15:05:00
Wrap-around support delivering improved outcomes for families.
Brexit cost: higher energy bills and lower investment29/01/2025 13:05:00
Scottish Government calls for closer energy links with Europe.
Reducing the risk of reoffending29/01/2025 10:05:00
Funding to support individuals released from prison following short-term sentences.