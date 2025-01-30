Specialist, Specialty and Associate Specialist Doctors accept pay offer

£7.2 million investment in 2024-25 pay.

Specialist, Specialty and Associate Specialist (SAS) doctors across Scotland have voted to accept a £7.2 million investment in their pay, ensuring it remains competitive with other UK nations.

The pay deal will see uplifts of between 6% and 10%, backdated to 1 April 2024.

Health Secretary Neil Gray said:

“I am very pleased that Specialist, Associate Specialist and Specialty doctors in Scotland have voted to accept the Scottish Government’s pay offer.

“It builds on the contract reform and investment we made in 2022 and ensures that these doctors will stay competitively paid in Scotland.

“I am very grateful for the patience of all our SAS doctors and I’m delighted we have been able to work together to achieve this deal.”

Background

SAS doctors are experienced and qualified medical professionals. They typically work in hospital settings and have chosen not to pursue the formal consultant path, although many have substantial clinical experience.

The new pay deal for Specialist, Associate Specialist and Specialty doctors means a Specialist doctor, on the 2022 contract, will receive a salary increase of £8,872 in 2024-25