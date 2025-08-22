Speciality Steel UK Limited in Liquidation: information for creditors and sub-contractors

On 21 August 2025, a winding-up order was made against Speciality Steel UK Limited, and the court appointed the Official Receiver, Gareth Jonathan Allen, as Liquidator.

Following an application made by the Official Receiver, the court has also appointed Matthew James Cowlishaw, Hywel Phillips and Robert Fishman of Teneo Financial Advisory Limited as Special Managers of the company. The Special Managers have been appointed to assist the Official Receiver with the liquidation.

The Official Receiver will wind-up the company in accordance with his statutory duties. He also has a duty to inquire into the cause of the company’s failure and conduct of current and former directors.

Information for creditors

You will need to register as a creditor in the liquidation of the company if:

you have not been paid for goods or services you’ve supplied

you have paid the company for goods or services that you have not received

To register as a creditor in the company, you will need to complete a Proof of Debt form, clearly identifying which company owes you money, which you should then email to: ssuk.liquidator@insolvency.gov.uk

Information for sub-contractors

If you are a sub-contractor of Speciality Steel UK Limited and are owed money, then you should register as a creditor and will need to complete a Proof of Debt form, which you should then email to: ssuk.liquidator@insolvency.gov.uk

If you were a sub-contractor of another company in the Speciality Steel UK Limited group, you should contact that company if you have any concerns.