Insolvency Service
|Printable version
Speciality Steel UK Limited in Liquidation: information for creditors and sub-contractors
On 21 August 2025, a winding-up order was made against Speciality Steel UK Limited, and the court appointed the Official Receiver, Gareth Jonathan Allen, as Liquidator.
Following an application made by the Official Receiver, the court has also appointed Matthew James Cowlishaw, Hywel Phillips and Robert Fishman of Teneo Financial Advisory Limited as Special Managers of the company. The Special Managers have been appointed to assist the Official Receiver with the liquidation.
The Official Receiver will wind-up the company in accordance with his statutory duties. He also has a duty to inquire into the cause of the company’s failure and conduct of current and former directors.
Information for creditors
You will need to register as a creditor in the liquidation of the company if:
- you have not been paid for goods or services you’ve supplied
- you have paid the company for goods or services that you have not received
To register as a creditor in the company, you will need to complete a Proof of Debt form, clearly identifying which company owes you money, which you should then email to: ssuk.liquidator@insolvency.gov.uk
Information for sub-contractors
If you are a sub-contractor of Speciality Steel UK Limited and are owed money, then you should register as a creditor and will need to complete a Proof of Debt form, which you should then email to: ssuk.liquidator@insolvency.gov.uk
If you were a sub-contractor of another company in the Speciality Steel UK Limited group, you should contact that company if you have any concerns.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/speciality-steel-uk-limited-in-liquidation-information-for-creditors-and-sub-contractors
Latest News from
Insolvency Service
Sunderland-based debt collection agencies shut down after keeping client funds they recovered19/08/2025 12:25:00
Companies wound-up by the High Court following Insolvency Service investigations.
Director of century-old Scottish machinery firm banned after under-declaring VAT by more than £1.5 million12/08/2025 16:15:00
The company entered administration owing more than £3 million.
Six-year directorship ban for construction boss who sold £100,000 of classic cars for just £105/08/2025 16:20:00
The director sold at least £1.5 million of company assets in total.
Nottingham Rehab Limited and NRS Healthcare Limited in liquidation: information for customers, suppliers, creditors and landlords.04/08/2025 12:25:00
On 1 August 2025, a winding-up order was made against Nottingham Rehab Limited and NRS Healthcare Limited. The court appointed the Official Receiver, Gareth Jonathan Allen, as Liquidator.
Nottingham Rehab Limited and NRS Healthcare Limited in liquidation: information for customers, suppliers, creditors and landlords04/08/2025 09:15:00
On 1 August 2025, a winding-up order was made against Nottingham Rehab Limited and NRS Healthcare Limited. The court appointed the Official Receiver, Gareth Jonathan Allen, as Liquidator.
Directors banned after Stoke firm made hundreds of thousands of nuisance calls31/07/2025 11:15:00
The company also received a £150,000 fine from the Information Commissioner’s Office
Businessman jailed after failing to disclose £130,000 in assets and obtaining thousands in credit during bankruptcy order30/07/2025 09:10:00
Helim Miah, from Cardiff, continued to obtain credit and operated as a company director, all while bankrupt – he has been jailed for more than four years.
World sprint champion sentenced after using Covid loans to help buy £1.3 million home23/07/2025 16:05:00
Athlete sentenced for Bounce Back Loan fraud