Speech by Commissioner Elisa Ferreira at the launch event of the Austria 2021-27 ERDF & JTF financing period

Speech given yesterday by Commissioner Elisa Ferreira at the launch event of the Austria 2021-27 ERDF & JTF financing period.

Dear Ministers,

Dear all,

It is a real pleasure to be here today in Vienna, to celebrate the adoption of the Austrian European Regional Development Fund-Just Transition Fund (ERDF-JTF) programme and launch, together with you, the next generation of regional investment in Austria.

I had the pleasure to visit Upper Austria and Lower Austria yesterday to discuss the importance of investment at the regional level for the people.

I visited local projects, implemented with the support of Cohesion funds – successful projects highlighting cross-border cooperation, effective healthcare in pandemic times, innovation and fantastic start-up potential.

I was happy to see that even a modest contribution from regional development funding can have impressive leverage, drawing public and private funding to our common European priorities.

The 2021-2027 ERDF-JTF programme represents 1.8 billion euros of investments, with one third from the EU budget and two thirds from national public and private financing.

This is an excellent example of pulling resources together to ensure balanced regional growth in Austria.

I would like to thank the managing authority, ӦROK, for the study on the Quantitative Effects of EU Structural Funds and Cohesion Funds in Austria.

The study by WIFO, the Austrian Institute of Economic Research, confirmed that the 31 billion euro we invested together in Austria over the last 25 years (1995-2020), helped decrease disparities between regions. The study finds that in Austria, disparities between regions are persistently decreasing. Austria's only transition region, Burgenland, is an example, making the most of Cohesion programmes, both in terms of job creation and capital stock expansion, and therefore, gross regional product.

And by supporting strong regional growth, Cohesion Policy is crucial also for a well-functioning single market and for European integration.

The average income per capita of the member states that joined the EU in 2004, and benefited substantially from Cohesion Policy, has increased from 59% of the EU average, to 77% in 2019.

As the economies of newer Member States grow steadily towards the EU average, so does their purchasing power and, consequently, the market for goods, services, and business partnerships of more developed Member States, also triggering their growth. It is a win-win situation.

Austria knows this very well, by successfully implementing cross-border programmes with all its neighbours.

Border regions should thrive: they are of paramount importance for cultural and economic exchanges, for common projects connecting Europe and its citizens.

Cohesion Policy supports long-term integration and investment-driven development.

But Cohesion Policy is also instrumental in providing support in times of crisis: to workers and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, to refugees fleeing the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, reminding us that Europe is at its strongest when it takes care of its weakest and most vulnerable.

In the context of the energy crisis, we are prepared once again to mobilise Cohesion Policy and to work with you to offer support to the most vulnerable households and firms.

In these difficult times, of crisis upon crisis, it is more important than ever to build on the solid foundation of future-proof investments.

And the new ERDF-JTF programme is more than just money. It represents the future that you want to create, that we want to create together, in line with our shared values as Europeans.

I would particularly like to highlight four bold ambitions in this programme.

First, your ambition for a more competitive and innovative Austria. 50% of programme resources will be invested in research and innovation-driven competitiveness, enabling in particular SMEs to participate in the innovation process.

The 8th cohesion report, published last February, identified this as one of the key factors in long term development, so this is a very wise investment.

Second, your ambition to invest a quarter of the funding in comprehensive energy efficiency measures. The importance of this investment has redoubled in the light of Russian aggression in Ukraine, and their use of energy supplies as a weapon of war. We must make Europe independent of foreign fossil fuels. We must invest in saving energy, in energy efficiency ad in renewable energies.

The third element is integrated territorial development, both urban and urban-rural, in Vienna, Upper Austria, Carinthia and Styria and continued community-led local development in Tyrol, which is most welcome.

These local measures, hand in hand with local stakeholders, are key to reducing disparities, making sustainable local changes, which meet the needs of citizens. We need this local energy and the engagement of people.

Fourth, the JTF component of the programme will be devoted to helping carbon-intense regions diversify towards more sustainable activities.

The transition to a zero-carbon economy is absolutely necessary, but we know that some regions are more impacted by this transition than others. This is Europe's solidarity with the people and businesses most impacted by an accelerated green transition. It is also the essence of Cohesion Policy, to support the most vulnerable regions, regions facing geographical constraints or regions going through transition processes. This is a win-win for the regions themselves, but also for the EU as a whole, as we are only as strong as our weakest link.

These four ambitions paint a coherent picture of a future Austria making the most of cohesion funding for modern, innovative and competitive regional growth, making a success of the green and digital transformations, but leaving no place behind.

I pay tribute to all the partners, who worked together to create such a promising programme. Any programme is only as strong as the partnership which designs and delivers it.

And here I must pay tribute to the Austrian authorities, federal and regional governments, managing authorities, who from the very beginning worked to ensure that all the partners were included, from municipalities, community groups and NGOs, to economic and social partners.

I would particularly like to highlight two key aspects of this programme, which could serve as inspiration and example for others across Europe.

First, envisaging programme support to New European Bauhaus projects. The green transition requires nothing less than a revolution. In the way we produce and consume, the way we work and travel, and the way we do events, and the way we heat our houses.

Can we use these changes, not just to promote sustainability, but also to promote quality of life? A more cultural, aesthetic and inclusive lifestyle? That's what the New European Bauhaus wants to bring. Beauty improves our quality of life.

I urge you to make the most of exchanges and examples from across Europe, to ensure that this sustainability with style, also takes strong root in Austria.

The second innovation, is that Austria is a pioneer in a new method of simplification of EU funding. I refer, of course, to the use of “Financing Not Linked To Costs” for business investments in energy efficiency and renewable energy.

Reimbursement is not based on costs, receipts, or invoices. Instead, payments are made based on results. This has the double benefit of making administration simpler and of increasing the focus on good performance.

I am glad that Austria will continue this major simplification in the new programme, and that other Member States will follow your example.

This is the ambition. Now is the time for action, the time for projects, the time for delivery on the ground.

So I look forward to seeing the results in the coming months and years.

And I look forward to our discussions today.

Thank you very much for welcoming us in Austria, for your hospitality, foresight, and determination.

