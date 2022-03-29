Speech by EVP Frans Timmermans for the Lodz Local Government Climate Summit

Speech given yesterday by EVP Frans Timmermans for the Lodz Local Government Climate Summit.

"Check against delivery"

Good morning everyone,

It is an honour and pleasure to open the Local Government Climate Summit today; let me immediately thank you, Mayor Zdanowska, for your kind invitation to do so - I only wish I could have been there with you in person.

A little over one month ago, Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine and the course of European history changed. This course changed radically, and I believe it changed for good.

Ukraine's fierce resistance to Putin's war tells us the importance of fighting for the values we all share as Europeans: freedom, democracy, and the rule of law. What happens in Ukraine today concerns our tomorrow, everywhere in Europe.

This is a war that nobody wanted – not even Russian soldiers – and we must do everything we can to support Ukraine. I specifically want to commend the Polish people, including everyone in Lodz, for the assistance and welcome you are giving the many, many Ukrainians who have had to flee their homes.

Russia's aggression against Ukraine is also a stark reminder of the need to tackle our own vulnerabilities here in Europe, including as regards our energy supply.

It is why the European Commission has proposed to speed up our transition to renewable energy.

Renewable energy give us the freedom to choose. Renewables provide an energy source that is clean, cheap, reliable, and ours. Instead of continuing to send tax payers' money to Russia and Putin's oligarchs, we keep it here and generate new jobs for European citizens.

Over the next years, we need to put millions more solar panels on Europe's rooftops. We need to double the installation of heat pumps. And we need to grow our capacity to generate wind energy, on- and off shore.

The low cost of renewables is especially relevant now that millions of Europeans are faced with very high energy bills – the direct result of the high gas price and our dependence on fossil fuels. In addition, with clean renewables we can reduce the air pollution that's already costing the lives of so many citizens in Poland and across the EU.

Poland faces a more difficult transition to climate neutrality. We recognize that. It is why Poland is the biggest beneficiary of several dedicated European funds. The Just Transition Fund, of course, but think also of the Social Climate Fund. With this proposed new fund, Polish families and small businesses could receive an additional 58 billion zlotys to invest in cleaner heating, electric cars, or solar panels.

I am confident that Poland has everything it takes to make a success out of the green transition. You have a strong track record for modernisation. The Polish people are eager to benefit from affordable renewable energy; over 800,000 Poles are already generating their own energy. And as the largest European exporter of batteries and electric buses, it's clear that Poland has the industrial potential to lead Europe's green transition.

But the European Green Deal is about much more than the energy transition. We need to develop a circular economy, practice sustainable agriculture, and bring zero-emission mobility to our cities and villages, to name a few.

In many ways, cities are at the forefront of these efforts. Local action has immediate impact. And it is mayors and councilors who lead this change. You are the true trailblazers on our way to a clean, green, and healthy future.

Here, I would like to highlight two areas where cities can make a big difference: transport and buildings.

For buildings, we need to double the renovation rate across Europe, to reduce energy use and help citizens save money on energy bills. The renovation of public buildings can show the way.

And on transport, cities already bear the brunt of the pollution. The good news is that many trips in cities are short-distance and can easily be electrified or taken by bike. By 2025, the 424 cities along Europe's main transport axes should develop a plan for sustainable urban mobility to drive the necessary changes.

Before I close, let me add a few words on adaptation. Because we also need to prepare for the consequences of climate change that have already become unavoidable.

We see it already: droughts, heatwaves, intense rainfall and subsequent floods, and other extreme weather. But also bark beetles that devastate our forests, and pollinators that suffer under rising temperatures.

The climate crisis already hampers food production and endangers our lives. And it's costing € 12 billion per year to deal with just the impact of extreme weather events across the EU.

Many adaptation solutions are based on nature. These solutions are great because they offer a win for climate ánd for biodiversity:

When we protect and restore wetlands or coastal ecosystems, when we develop urban green spaces and install green roofs, when we manage forests and farmland in a sustainable way, we adapt to climate change but we also ensure clean water, healthy soils, and space for nature to flourish.

Ladies and gentlemen,

To act for climate and biodiversity, we need everyone. Citizens, local governments, and national authorities. Our efforts to tackle the climate and biodiversity crises must be a team effort, because these crises know no borders.

Mayors and councillors are already working on the real change we need on the ground. All across Europe, we will need to act together and make more sustainable life choices. You are the ambassadors of this change and you can help to make sure that everyone stays on board Europe's green transition. Because if it is not a just transition, there just will be no transition.

I thank you for your attention and wish you a very fruitful conference.

