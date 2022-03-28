Speech by Mr Janusz Wojciechowski at the formal launch of the application period for the EU organic awards

Speech given recently (25 March 2022) by Mr Janusz Wojciechowski at the formal launch of the application period for the EU organic awards.

"Check against delivery"

Distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen,

Good morning!

I am very pleased to welcome you all here today and formally launch the application period for the EU Organic Awards.

EU Organic Action Plan – progress so far

It has been one year since we announced the creation of these Awards as part of our Action Plan for the Development of Organic Production.

In the space of these 12 months, we have made much progress together, and the Action Plan is in full swing.

For instance, on 23 September last year, we celebrated the first ever EU Organic Day, and we will celebrate it every year from now on.

We have also created a network of national organic ambassadors, and taken steps in numerous areas, such as:

the agricultural promotion of organic products,

information on green public procurement of organic products, and

the increase of organic products in the EU school scheme, to name just a few.

The early indications of progress are promising.

Our last available data, for 2020, reveals that 1% of agricultural land in the EU is under organic farming.

This shows that the share is increasing, but we still have work ahead of us to achieve our target of 25% by 2030.

Organics in CAP Strategic Plans

So we will keep up the good work.

At the moment, the Commission is carefully examining national CAP Strategic Plans submitted by Member States.

We are paying close attention to the level of ambition for organic farming within the plans, and what interventions are being proposed.

First indications show that Member States are more ambitious than under the current CAP, but in some cases, more can be done.

EU Organic Awards – categories

Our farmers will play a crucial role in the growth of the sector, and this role is firmly recognised in the EU Organic Awards.

We have two categories specifically dedicated to farmers:

one for the best male organic farmer, and another for the best female farmer.

The awards also celebrate excellence along the entire value chain, with categories for

best organic SME,

best organic food retailer,

and best organic restaurant,

In our final three categories, we recognise the role of the wider community, with awards for

best organic city,

best organic region

and best organic bio-district.

Purpose of the EU Organic Awards

There are 8 award categories in total, recognising the full vibrancy and diversity of the organic sector. But what do these categories have in common?

Firstly, they all raise awareness of organic production among the wider public and set out to increase consumer demand for organic products.

Secondly, all of the awards recognise leadership in sustainable food production.

For farmers and food operators already engaged in organics, these awards will recognise achievements and provide incentives for improved outcomes.

For those not engaged in organics, these awards will show the best of what can be accomplished in the sector.

They will show that organic farming is not only protective of the environment, but is also productive and profitable.

In recent weeks, some have questioned whether we can match our food production needs with our environmental responsibilities.

The EU organic sector is a living example that food security and sustainability can go hand in hand.

On this note, let me say finally that the awards celebrate community and co-operation.

They pay tribute to all actors in the supply chain, who work together for a vibrant sector.

For the first time ever, this work will be recognised at an EU-level through EU-wide awards.

The co-operation and community spirit that we celebrate is on display today: the awards are being organised collaboratively, with the full involvement of EU institutions and stakeholders.

Conclusion

On that note, I look forward to joining you again on 23 September – the second ever EU organic day – when we will together hand out the first ever EU organic awards.

I now give the floor to Ms Christa Schweng, President of the European Economic and Social Committee.

Thank you.

