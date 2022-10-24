Speech (by video message) by Commissioner Elisa Ferreira at the launch event for the Germany 2021-2027 JTF programmes

Speech given recently (21 October 2022) by Commissioner Elisa Ferreira at the launch event for the Germany 2021-2027 JTF programmes.

Dear colleagues,

Today, we launch the 2021-2027 Just Transition Fund programmes in Germany.

This is a 2.5 billion euro investment in German regions that depend on lignite and fossil fuels, to ensure a just and fair transition in Saxony-Anhalt, Saxony, Brandenburg and North-Rhine Westphalia, in line with our common European commitments.

History teaches us that such large-scale transitions are challenging. And the green transition presents particular challenges for some 51,000 people dependent on the lignite sector in Germany, and a challenge too for the places dependent on those jobs.

The programmes that we launch today rise to these challenges. My thanks to all the partners, and indeed my praise: the Just Transition Fund programmes in Germany are among the very first to be adopted, setting an example for many others in Europe.

The Just Transition Fund will support those shouldering the biggest social and economic impacts of the green transition.

I am delighted to see the incredible range of your planned actions under the Just Transition Programmes.

They include:

Sustainable industry

Investment in green hydrogen and renewable energy

Special attention to rural areas, enabling inclusion of disadvantaged people or new models of working spaces thanks to digitisation

Reskilling and qualification, vocational training for workers

Innovation-driven competitiveness, including dedicated support to small and medium sized companies

Sustainable transport and smart energy grids

Your comprehensive plans lay a firm foundation for diversification, and include support to job seekers, and young people, to get the skills and the opportunities they aspire to.

When in January 2020 I visited the region of Lusatia in Brandenburg, one of the things that impressed me most, was the spirit of partnership in the region. Partnership between mayors, enterprises, and trade unions, but also with the state governments.

Such partnership is an incredible resource and the only way to trigger lasting change at the local level.

Allow me to highlight Saxony-Anhalt, the host of this event, as one of the champions of participatory approaches.

First, I am delighted to see that JTF in Saxony-Anhalt will support New European Bauhaus projects. As the cradle of the original movement, you are ideally placed to introduce sustainability, inclusion, and beauty in today's transformation of society and industry.

Secondly, Saxony-Anhalt's initiative for Community-Led Local Development is set to deliver projects with high visibility, and even more importantly, ownership from local stakeholders.

Dear colleagues, the JTF programmes in Germany set an ambitious pathway to transition, leaving no one behind.

This path has become even more urgent, in the current energy crisis and Russia's weaponization of gas supplies.

In today's geo-political context and instability of the energy markets, Cohesion policy will continue to support German regions with more secure and affordable energy. 35% of Germany's ERDF investments for the 2021-2027 period will be devoted to energy efficiency, renewable energy, smart energy systems, among other sustainability and climate actions.

We will continue to work closely with you to ensure Cohesion policy is there to support small and medium sized companies and workers in the current crisis, to support RePower EU objectives, to enable a just and fair transition for all.

I look forward to visiting soon these German JTF projects, in Saxony-Anhalt and the other regions and see first-hand their positive impact.

Thank you very much and all the best of success to all!

