‘Speech Your Mind’ awards ceremony – a real win for children’s voices

As Children’s Commissioner I have made it my mission to make sure that young people’s voices are heard, listened to and acted upon by decision makers. Young people under 16 may not have a vote but, I strongly believe, they must have a voice in the public debate particularly about issues that impact their lives.

Over the last three years I have heard from more than a million children about what those issues are.

In my last big survey The Big Ambition, which I carried out earlier this year, there were almost 370,000 responses and the message that came out really clearly was that young people don’t think those on power do listen. In fact – only 20 per cent of young people said they felt heard by politicians.

That’s why I was so proud to have been invited to be a judge by First News for its ‘Speech Your Mind‘ competition which focused on young people having their say. This competition launched earlier this year ahead of the general election. Sky FYI viewers and First News readers were invited to take part to share their thoughts on the issues that they cared about.

It was a real pleasure to meet the winners and runners-up last week at an event in a room filled with history in the House of Lords, hosted by Lord Jack McConnell and First News Editor, Nicky Cox. Some people focused on animals and nature, some on whether they felt safe either online or on their streets, some about school life, mental health, having more money, the need for better things to do in their free time and others about their fears for refugees.

We heard from two runners-up and the winners in three age groups: under nine; 10 to 12 and 13 up. Their speeches covered so many issues including climate change; supporting young people who are neuro-diverse and those who are struggling with challenging family situations. We also heard about what it is like to have flee your country because of war; the need for inclusion and issues about a lack of trust with the police.

Some of the speeches nearly moved the audience of MPs, peers, education experts and families to tears.

Very many congratulations went to all of the young people especially to the winners Akira, Frida and Jamie. I was honoured to be a part of it.